Will he stay or will he go? Keir Starmer Under Intense Pressure – Gallery Deep in crisis: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (File photo) Image: dpa The challenger: Andy Burnham Image: dpa Not only the Prime Minister, but also the Labour Party is in the midst of a historic crisis. (File photo) Image: dpa Is this the end for Keir Starmer? (File photo) Image: dpa Will he stay or will he go? Keir Starmer Under Intense Pressure – Gallery Deep in crisis: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (File photo) Image: dpa The challenger: Andy Burnham Image: dpa Not only the Prime Minister, but also the Labour Party is in the midst of a historic crisis. (File photo) Image: dpa Is this the end for Keir Starmer? (File photo) Image: dpa

Amid his deepest crisis yet, the British prime minister shares Father’s Day greetings. But a bombshell in Westminster is drawing ever closer. Will Keir Starmer step out through the famous black door as early as Monday?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The pressure on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is mounting.

His rival within the party, Andy Burnham, has been elected to Parliament and could now become the leader of the Labour Party.

Media reports suggest that Starmer will resign on Monday and present a timeline for his departure. Show more

These days, the British public seems to be focused on just one question: Will he keep fighting, or is the Keir Starmer era over? Following the election of his intra-party rival Andy Burnham to Parliament, the British Prime Minister is under unprecedented pressure—and, according to reports, he may yield to it very soon.

The Guardian reported on Sunday that Starmer would announce his resignation as early as Monday, “after enormous pressure from Labour MPs to clear the way for Andy Burnham to become Labour Party leader.” The Observer reported as early as Saturday, citing sources within the Labour Party, that Starmer would resign on Monday and present a timeline for his departure.

According to the BBC, however, Downing Street stated as late as Saturday evening that the prime minister’s position had not changed since Friday. Following Burnham’s election victory, Starmer reaffirmed on Friday that he intended to remain in office and stand in any potential election for the party leadership.

Resignation or not: There is a consensus in the United Kingdom that the British prime minister cannot hold on much longer either way.

Economy Minister: Starmer Ponders His Future

Manchester’s former mayor, Andy Burnham, won the by-election in the Makerfield constituency on Thursday. Even before the election, it was considered a foregone conclusion that the popular former mayor of Manchester would force the hapless Starmer into a race for the party leadership in the event of a victory. So despite the win for his own party, the election result was not good news for Starmer himself.

The prime minister gave no indication—at least on social media—that the pressure on him had increased dramatically over the past 48 hours. In an X post, he merely commented on today’s British Father’s Day. “Being a father is my greatest joy,” he wrote. The prime minister retreated to his country estate, Chequers, with his family over the weekend.

Being a dad is my greatest joy.



Today, I’m thinking about my dad, and the father I am to my children because of him.



Happy Father’s Day. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 21, 2026

According to reports, numerous MPs and cabinet members have been urging him to step down since Friday—including, according to Sky News, high-ranking figures such as Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

At least British Business Secretary Peter Kyle contradicted reports that Starmer would turn his back on Downing Street as early as Monday. There is no reason to believe there is any truth to that, he told Sky News. However, the minister, who is close to the Prime Minister, also acknowledged that the situation had changed. Starmer is trying to “create a space where he can think about and reflect on the political realities and challenges, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Kyle also told the BBC: “I don’t want to pretend here that there isn’t a process, that there aren’t forces challenging the Prime Minister as party leader—that is quite clearly the case.”

Why the Prime Minister Is in Crisis

If, despite all the speculation, Starmer sticks to his current stance of ruling out resignation, Burnham is likely to trigger the process for a leadership election very soon. He can only do this now that he has won a seat in Parliament, and if successful, he could replace Starmer as Prime Minister. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting is considered another possible candidate for a leadership election.

However, the turmoil surrounding the unpopular Prime Minister did not begin with his rival’s election victory. Even before that, Starmer was considered to be in serious trouble, and his party is currently in the midst of a historic crisis. In the local and regional elections in England, Scotland, and Wales, the party recently suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the right-wing populists of Reform UK.

Shortly thereafter, his support within the party dwindled dramatically. Over time, former Minister Streeting turned his back on him, and John Healey also resigned from his post as defense minister following a dispute over the defense budget. According to the PA news agency, more than 100 Labour MPs are currently calling for Starmer’s resignation.

“He’s a smart man; he knows that he’ll go down in history as the man who, in just five years, led the Labour Party from the second-worst result in its history to the second-best result in its history,” said former Home Secretary and Labor heavyweight Alan Johnson on Friday to LBC. Starmer is “a fighter”—but now, he added, the “harsh reality” must be faced.