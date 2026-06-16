ARCHIVE – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi participates in talks with Russian President Putin. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool AP/dpa Keystone

The planned framework agreement between the US and Iran is intended to be just the beginning. Immediately after the signing in Geneva, both sides want to launch the next round of negotiations. They have set an ambitious goal for reaching a comprehensive agreement: 60 days.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran and the US intend to resume negotiations immediately after signing their framework agreement.

According to Tehran, the talks are expected to lead to a more comprehensive agreement within 60 days.

Issues that remain contentious include Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and the role of Israel and Lebanon. Show more

According to Iranian sources, another round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran is set to begin immediately after the signing of the negotiated framework agreement on Friday in Switzerland. These further talks are expected to be concluded within 60 days.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to the Tasnim news agency in Tehran. Araghchi further stated that an end to the war would include an end to the Israeli occupation of territories in Lebanon. Iran would consider any new Israeli attacks on Lebanon and continued occupation of the territories a violation of the agreement reached.

The U.S. and Iran had agreed on a framework deal to end the war and, according to U.S. officials, had already signed it digitally. According to media reports, high-ranking representatives from both countries are set to meet in person in Geneva on Friday.

Initially, the focus has been on ending the war, opening the Strait of Hormuz, unfreezing Iranian assets, and reconstruction, Araghchi added in Tehran, according to the reports.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance recently spoke of possible sanctions relief. In addition, a $300 billion reconstruction fund is under discussion.

The 60-day deadline is considered too short to negotiate a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. Similar talks on the last major agreement with Iran—the 2015 nuclear deal concluded in Vienna—lasted nearly two years.