Israel and the USA have once again fired on military installations in Iran during the night. Some politicians are concerned about the large amount of ammunition that the USA is using in the war. And the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is set to become Iran's next Supreme Leader. These are the developments of the past few hours.

The Iranian leadership wants to let time play for them - because their drones and missiles could soon overwhelm their enemies' air defenses. But Israel and the USA are bombing the Iranian missile program - and the Iranian fleet in the Persian Gulf - on a massive scale.

USA: Almost 2000 targets attacked in Iran

In the four days since the start of the Iran war, the US armed forces have attacked almost 2,000 targets in the Islamic Republic. Within less than 100 hours, 17 Iranian warships had also been destroyed, said the head of the US Regional Command for the Middle East (Centcom), Admiral Brad Cooper, in a video published on the X platform. Among the targets attacked was the most operational Iranian submarine. The aim was to sink the entire Iranian naval fleet, he emphasized.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/epEohq64Vf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 3, 2026

Iran has been harassing international shipping for decades, said Cooper. Now there is not a single Iranian ship left in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. In addition, Iranian air defense systems had been damaged and hundreds of ballistic missile launchers, drones and command centers had been attacked. The US claims could not be independently verified.

Destruction of Iranian warships by US forces. Image: Centcom/X

More than 50,000 soldiers, 200 fighter jets, 2 aircraft carriers and several bombers from the USA are now deployed in the region, said Cooper. More units are on the way, he added. "These forces have massive clout and represent the largest US military deployment in the Middle East in a generation," said the admiral. The last time the USA had assembled a huge force in the Middle East was more than twenty years ago for the Iraq war.

Israel attacks further military installations in Iran

The Israeli armed forces also fired on military installations in Iran again during the night. The "wide-ranging wave of attacks" targeted launching pads and air defense systems, among other things, the military announced. The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported explosions in the capital Tehran.

⭕️In the past 24 hours, hundreds of fighter jets and aircraft have been striking hundreds of targets simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon. Since the start of the operation, the Israeli Air Force has neutralized ~300 Iranian missile launchers.



As part of the defensive effort, the… pic.twitter.com/AWKqT3KWw3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 3, 2026

Since the start of the war on Saturday, the Israeli armed forces have reported over 1600 air force missions. Around 4,000 missiles have been used, said Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin. This means that the scale of the attacks is already greater than during the entire twelve-day war in June last year, in which Israel also attacked targets in Iran with American support. Since Saturday, Israel's military has destroyed around 300 missile launching pads in Iran, according to an army statement.

For its part, Iran fired missiles at Israel, according to the Israeli armed forces. However, they were successfully intercepted, as reported by the "Times of Israel" newspaper. No one was injured.

Khamenei's son Mojtaba to become Iran's next Supreme Leader

According to media reports, the Iranian "Council of Experts" has elected Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Supreme Leader. The Council of Experts, which is responsible for choosing the next Supreme Leader of Iran, met on Tuesday for consultations and Mojtaba Khamenei emerged as the clear favorite, according to three Iranian officials familiar with the deliberations. This was reported by the "New York Times", among others.

The committee of 88 Shiite clerics was already considering announcing on Wednesday morning that the 56-year-old would succeed his father. However, some clerics had expressed reservations because they feared that this could make him a target of the USA and Israel.

As a hardliner, Mojtaba Khamenei is unpopular with the population and a dynastic succession is controversial within the regime.

Mojtaba Khamenei, pictured here in 2019, wears the same clerical garb as his slain father Ali Khamenei. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Concern about ammunition stockpile for US air defense

Some Democrats have expressed concern about the large amount of ammunition the US is using in the war against Iran. Senator Mark Kelly, a prominent member of the Armed Services Committee, warned that the US does not have "an unlimited supply", as reported by CNN. The former fighter pilot and astronaut went on to say that the Iranians are capable of producing a large number of Shahed drones and medium and short-range missiles and have huge stocks.

This would eventually become a "mathematical problem" and the USA would have to ask itself how it could replenish the ammunition for its air defense, CNN further quoted him as saying. In the war against Iran, the USA is using Patriot and THAAD air defense systems, among others. The latter is primarily used to intercept ballistic missiles.