Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela, his threats against Greenland and his open breach of diplomatic rules mark a new phase in US foreign policy. In this interview, Latin America expert Elodie Brun warns of a dangerous shift in international norms.

Gregoire Galley

The military intervention and the spectacular arrest of Nicolás Maduro by the USA have plunged Venezuela into a phase of great uncertainty. Elodie Brun, Latin America expert and lecturer at the Center for International Studies at El Colegio de México, assesses the situation.

How did you react when you heard about the US bombings in Venezuela and the arrest of Nicolás Maduro?

Elodie Brun: "I was surprised because targeted bombings and the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro had practically never been discussed before this operation. In the media debate, there was much more talk of US troops being sent to Venezuela - a scenario that was met with a lot of skepticism."

"With a little distance, however, there were numerous worrying signals. These include, in particular, the - for the recent past unusual - movements of US forces in the Caribbean region. In November, Donald Trump also gave Nicolás Maduro an ultimatum, which he rejected. All of this shows that extraordinary tensions had been building up around Venezuela for some time."

A source within the Maduro government is said to have helped the US intelligence services to locate the president. Do you believe in Venezuelan "traitors"?

"This hypothesis is increasingly being discussed, but so far there is no reliable evidence. Two aspects fuel this suspicion: firstly, the operation was carried out extremely efficiently - and without any human casualties on the US side. Secondly, the surprising understanding between the new President Delcy Rodríguez and Donald Trump is striking. This indicates that the US president is apparently coming to terms with the continuation of Chavism in power - which was not to be expected."

"All these elements suggest that there may have been secret negotiations beforehand. Nevertheless, great caution is required: The situation in Venezuela is currently characterized by considerable uncertainty."

How much room for maneuver does the new President Delcy Rodríguez have vis-à-vis the USA?

"The US clearly wants to influence key decisions - particularly in relation to oil and the economy. Delcy Rodríguez's room for maneuver is therefore limited. Her advantage lies in the fact that she is a recognized Chavista who is anchored within the regime."

"At the same time, she has to convey to the various Chavista camps and the military that an alliance with the leading world power is possible. This will be difficult, because certain circles of power would lose financial advantages if the US were to actually gain access to the oil reserves."

Why are international oil companies hesitant to invest in Venezuela despite Trump's insistence?

"There are three main reasons for this. Firstly, there are outstanding claims from the past: Some corporations still have unpaid debts to the Venezuelan state. They are therefore demanding political stability and legal guarantees."

"Secondly, the oil infrastructure is in a poor state. There has been too little investment over the past ten years - due to mismanagement, corruption and international sanctions. Revitalizing this sector requires enormous financial resources, which deters many companies."

"Thirdly, a large proportion of Venezuela's reserves are heavy or extra-heavy oil. This is viscous and mixed with other substances. Extraction, transportation and refining are technically demanding and correspondingly expensive."

"Against this backdrop, Trump's policy seems contradictory: Venezuelan oil is expensive, while oil prices are currently low. In addition, US oil production has risen sharply. So what sense does it make to bring additional oil onto the market - which would further depress prices?"

What is the current humanitarian and security situation in the country? Have paramilitary groups gained influence?

"In the short term, the humanitarian situation is difficult to assess. The population is unsettled and is taking a wait-and-see approach. In terms of security, Venezuela is still one of the most dangerous countries in Latin America - even without an open civil war. This violence is mainly caused by paramilitary groups, often young armed men on motorcycles, the so-called colectivos."

"These groups have long been in close contact with parts of Chavism. Their existence is not new. Nevertheless, they remain a serious threat to the population, as it is unclear how they will react to the current political changes."

What political scenarios do you think are likely?

"Forecasts are difficult at the moment. However, one thing is clear: as so often in Venezuela's history, the military will play a key role - both politically and economically. The decisive factor will be how the armed forces position themselves and what can be negotiated with individual players."

How is the US intervention perceived in Latin America?

"Latin America is deeply divided ideologically, which severely impairs regional cooperation. Governments such as that of Javier Milei in Argentina have welcomed the US operation. Cuba, on the other hand - a historical ally of Venezuela - strongly condemned the action, as did Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, who also fears a possible wave of refugees."

"Brazil's President Lula and Chile's President Gabriel Boric also criticized the intervention, although they had previously clearly distanced themselves from the Maduro regime."

Has the logic of the strongest prevailed over international law with Trump's actions?

"No, I don't think so. The relationship between the major powers and international law has always been ambivalent. They sometimes ignore it and invoke it in other situations. The USA is the largest contributor to the UN, but at the same time refuses to sign numerous international agreements, for example in the areas of justice and the environment."

"We are currently experiencing a phase of high tensions in which the US is being particularly aggressive towards certain norms of international law. Nevertheless, international law is a collective work. It is too easy to blame the major powers alone. Other actors need to organize themselves more strongly in order to clearly name violations - including those of the USA."

"In Latin America, governments have done too little to contain the Venezuelan crisis and show Nicolás Maduro's regime the limits. They are now paying a high price for this. The current reactions seem remarkably restrained in view of the violation of the sovereignty of a neighboring state - without this implying support for the regime."

"The same applies to Europe, which prefers political calculations to decisive action vis-à-vis the US - with uncertain benefits, especially in light of the tensions over Greenland and the unclear future of Ukraine."