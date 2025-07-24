On his very first day in office, Donald Trump initiated the withdrawal of the USA from key international organizations. Image: Keystone

Donald Trump is withdrawing the USA from several international organizations and agreements. Before UNESCO, this included the WHO and the Paris Climate Agreement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under Donald Trump, the USA has decided to withdraw from several international organizations and agreements, including UNESCO, the WHO, the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Human Rights Council.

Many of these withdrawals echo previous decisions from Trump's first term, which were reversed under President Joe Biden.

The decisions follow Trump's "America First" course, which rejects multilateral cooperation and places national interests above international obligations. Show more

On Tuesday, the USA announced that it was withdrawing from the UN cultural organization Unesco.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) is focusing on an agenda that is "at odds with our America First foreign policy", according to the State Department. The withdrawal will take effect at the end of 2026.

This is not the first time that the USA has withdrawn from UNESCO. This was already the case in 2018, also under the Trump administration. The USA did not rejoin the organization until mid-2023 under Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is increasingly withdrawing the USA from international agreements and organizations. The overview.

World Health Organization (WHO)

On 20 January 2025, the same day as his inauguration, Donald Trump signed a presidential decree withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO). The withdrawal will take effect at the beginning of 2026.

The WHO helps to contain diseases and vaccinations worldwide and has reporting platforms to detect outbreaks of dangerous diseases at an early stage. The US government contributed 18% of the WHO budget last year and was the largest donor.

During his first term in office, Trump had already initiated the withdrawal of the USA from the WHO in July 2020 - in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Joe Biden reversed the decision before it took effect.

Paris climate agreement

Also on the day of his inauguration, Trump declared his intention to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement has a notice period of one year. The USA will therefore not be able to withdraw until the beginning of 2026.

The Paris Climate Agreement aims to limit global warming to below two degrees compared to pre-industrial times. However, according to Trump, global warming does not exist and he repeatedly describes climate change as a "big hoax". He sees the Paris Climate Agreement as a "rip-off" and a "disaster".

Trump had already ordered this withdrawal in his first term of office - Biden reversed it.

Loss & Damage Fund

In March, the USA withdrew from the Loss & Damage Fund with immediate effect. This is a global agreement in which the industrialized nations most responsible for the climate crisis have committed to partially compensate developing countries for irreversible damage caused by global warming. The USA has previously pledged 17.5 million dollars (around 13.9 million Swiss francs).

UN Human Rights Council

In addition to the WHO, Donald Trump also has problems with other UN organizations. At the beginning of February, the President ordered the USA to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council. However, the USA is not currently a member of the Human Rights Council; its last membership expired at the beginning of the year. An official withdrawal is therefore not possible - Washington can only refrain from participating as an observer or stand for election for a new term of office.

And this withdrawal is also happening for the second time: the USA withdrew from the Council under Trump in 2018 and returned to the body under Joe Biden in 2021.

OECD minimum tax

Also on the first day of his second term in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order stating that global tax treaties have no legal effect in the USA.

This also affects the OECD minimum tax, which is intended to ensure corporate taxation of at least 15 percent for large corporations worldwide.

