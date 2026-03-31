Christians pray with Donald Trump in Miami, Florida. (archive picture) Picture:: Keystone

Iran is calling for jihad, Israel is invoking the Old Testament - and the USA also has God on its side in the war: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is taking a religious stance against the Iranian enemy. In the meantime, even the Pope has spoken out.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Not only Iran and Israel are invoking God in the current Middle East conflict, but increasingly also the USA.

"Until I had destroyed them": the US Secretary of Defense quotes racy Bible verses - and his army is also becoming more religious.

The Iran war is glorified as "part of God's divine plan".

The pator of Defense Secretary Hegseth's church and a conservative podcaster go after Christian Democrat James Talarico.

"Hands full of blood": what Pope Leo XIV has to say on the subject. Show more

"What should we do if someone wants to seize our property? Our land? Our own land?", the Shiites ask the Imam in a parable, preaches Iranian scholar Abdollah Javadi Amoli. "He replied: 'Then kill him. His blood is on me'."

That is why the "shedding of the blood of Zionists, the shedding of Trump's blood and the blood of all his kind" is also okay, the cleric sounds. It comes as no surprise that the Islamic regime in Tehran uses religion to justify and promote war.

And Israel also invokes holy scripture: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refers to the festival of Purim, which fell on March 2 and 3, when war broke out on February 28. This celebrates the fact that the Jews escaped extinction in the Persian Empire 2,500 years ago.

"In ancient Persia, an enemy rose up against us with exactly the same goal: to completely destroy our people," said Netanyahu. "Today, too, the lot has been cast, and the end of the evil regime will also come." But it is not only the two Middle East states that believe the Almighty is behind their soldiers.

"This is how I crushed them": Hegseth relies on biblical warfare

"God on their side: How the US, Israel and Iran use religion to win support", headlines "The Conversation", for example. Because Washington is in no way inferior to Tehran and Jerusalem in this matter. On the contrary: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seamlessly joins the ranks of the Ayatollah and the Prime Minister.

This is Doug Wilson. He is an extremist Christian Nationalist that has called for women to lose the right to vote and is the head of Pete Hegseth’s far right church. This is an unconstitutional and extreme attack on the 1st Amendment going completely unchecked by Congress.… https://t.co/9zC9BIM57d — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 18, 2026

On March 25 in Washington, he quoted Bible Psalm 18, verses 37 to 42: "I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and I did not turn back until I had destroyed them. I struck them down to the ground so that they could not rise again. They fell down before me and lay defeated at my feet," it says.

Pete Hegseth, at today's Christian Prayer & Worship Service at the Pentagon, prays for Almighty God to "pour out your wrath" and "break the teeth of the ungodly." He begs the Almighty to sanction "overwhelming violence" against "those who deserve no mercy" pic.twitter.com/eJyDeTANot — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 25, 2026

And further: "So I crushed them and turned them into dust that the wind blows away, like the dirt of the streets I swept them away." Hegseth also recites a prayer by the pastor of the USS Iwo Jima: the "enemy of righteousness" should have his "teeth knocked out".

No mercy

God should give the US troops "overwhelming force" against those "who deserve no mercy", says Hegseth. And when commanders are not in the limelight like Hegseth, things are sometimes even more hellish, complains the Military Religious Freedom Foundation ( MRFF), which campaigns for religious freedom in the US military.

.@SECWAR took a moment to thank and honor our troops.



GOD BLESS OUR WARRIORS. pic.twitter.com/VsjpLOloq4 — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) March 26, 2026

One officer complains that he was urged "to tell our troops that this was 'all part of God's divine plan'" and that reference should be made to the "Day of Judgement and the imminent return of Jesus Christ", the Guardian quotes from relevant documents. Jesus had chosen President Trump for this.

WATCH — @katiecouric: “Some 🇺🇸 military commanders have described what’s happening in Iran as a ‘Holy War’, part of God’s divine plan, with references to Biblical prophecy, that Trump has been anointed to cause Armageddon and mark Jesus’ return to Earth.” pic.twitter.com/Hzbl0eqyR3 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 7, 2026

MRFF President Mikey Weinstein explains that there is an increase in Christian extremism in the military: Complaints describe an "unrestrained euphoria by commanders" promoting a "biblically sanctioned" war, which is seen as a sign that the Christian end times are about to begin, followed by 1,000 years of peace under Jesus' aegis.

"I pray that God kills [Talarico]"

This fundamentalism is not only directed against "unbelievers" or followers of Shiite Islam, but sometimes also against other Christians, as Brooks Potteiger proves. He is a pastor in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and counts Pete Hegseth among the flock of his congregation.

Pete Hegseth’s Pastor, @BrooksPotteiger is one of the godliest men I have ever had the privilege knowing and serving with.



Our military is now being run by a man who has been discipled for many years by faithful pastors like Pastor Brooks.



God is raising up Christian leaders… https://t.co/WAjfIy4YaL — Joshua Haymes (@haymes_joshua) January 25, 2025

Potteiger talks to conservative podcaster Joshua Haymes about Democrat James Talarico, who himself has a Christian background. "First and foremost, we would pray for a man like this to be hit in the heart," says Haymes, for whom Talarico is too liberal. Private enemies should be forgiven, public enemies never.

"You are not called upon to love the barbarian horde that is planning to attack your city, that wants to burn, plunder, rape and mutilate," Haymes continues. As with Talarico, you can pray for violence. "God, destroy them! Turn them into fertilizer for the soil. I pray that God kills [Talarico]." He should then begin "a new life in Christ".

"We want him to be nailed to the cross with Christ," agrees Pastor Potteiger. "I think I want him to become Saul of Tarsus." Saul begins in the Bible as a hater of Christians, but is then converted and develops into a missionary of Christianity. "That's what we want."

"Yes, we want death and new life," agrees Haymes. "And if that's not God's will, do whatever it takes to stop it." That's why it's okay to pray for violence sometimes. Potteiger emphasizes that James Talarico represents "a different Jesus".

The Democratic shooting star himself takes this in his stride. "Jesus loves. Christian nationalism kills," writes the 36-year-old on X. "You can pray for my death, pastor, but I still love you. I love you more than you could ever hate me."

Talarico after Trump victory: "Love your neighbor"

The Texan politician didn't just start saying this today. After the Republican election victory in August 2024, he spoke to his community. "Donald Trump promises to destroy his enemies, but Jesus calls us to love our enemies," says Talarico. That's not so easy at the moment, the Democrat continues.

But the message is not that disagreements need to be glossed over. "True love does not ignore conflicts. True love heals conflict." People like Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump would rely on the motto "divide and conquer" to ensure that there is conflict. That is why the USA must be united: "Love your neighbor" is the message.

One prays for peace, the other for death: this makes headlines that Pastor Potteiger does not like. He accuses the reporting media of only being out for clicks. The reference to death was meant in a figurative sense: Potteiger refers to his Saul comparison.

"Joyfully murdering babies in the womb"

On the other hand, he cites the Texan on X: "Talarico gleefully advocates the right to murder babies in the womb. He also knowingly twists Scripture to suggest that God supports the murder of babies."

This headline is excellent clickbait. Yet, it suffers from the fact that it’s false. I should know as I happen to be pretty close to that fella you slandered. And, strange you used a picture of someone who has literally nothing to do with the conversation at hand.



I get it,… — Brooks Potteiger (@BrooksPotteiger) March 24, 2026

To Talarico directly, he writes: "I don't hate you. I love you enough to pray for your genuine repentance. And I love those you lead astray enough to warn them of your scriptural perversion." Unsurprisingly, the dispute led to heated discussions on X, which in the end also led back to the war in Iran.

Talarico is in favor of the right to abortion, but does not promote murder, it is said. Someone asks why Potteiger is not so brash when it comes to the Epstein victims, who are also children. And another ponders aloud what happened to the girls' school in Minab on the Persian Gulf, which was hit by US forces.

Pope puts his foot down

From the point of view of Evangelicals and Reformed Christians, the dispute can hardly be settled, because the interpretation of the Bible is a matter of interpretation. The situation is different for Catholics, whose church leader is regarded as God's representative on earth. Here, the Pope has the last word.

Be strong and of good courage.

Do not be afraid, nor dismayed. pic.twitter.com/wTSPapNb49 — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) September 7, 2025

And this pope has been an American from Chicago since May 8, 2025: what does Leo XIV have to say on the subject? According to the Guardian, the Pope took a very clear stance on Palm Sunday in the Vatican: God rejects all violence.

We Are One Nation Under God. pic.twitter.com/7xY2v1ykYz — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) August 10, 2025

"This is our God: Jesus, the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war," said the pontiff. "He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them." Leo quotes the Bible: "Even if you say many prayers, I will not answer them, for your hands are full of blood."