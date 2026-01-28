Greenland's capital Nuuk: what's next for the huge Arctic island? Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

After his escalating threats in the Greenland conflict, the US President made a U-turn last week. Now the signs are pointing towards de-escalation. US Secretary of State Rubio provides an update.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a process has been initiated to help reach an agreement in the Greenland conflict.

Representatives of the USA, Greenland and Denmark are meeting at a technical level, Rubio told a US congressional committee.

Following Trump's U-turn, representatives from Denmark, Greenland and the USA met in Washington last week. Show more

What's next for the Arctic island? According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Denmark, Greenland and the USA are initiating a process today to help reach an agreement in the Greenland conflict. Representatives of the countries will meet at a technical level, the Republican told a committee of the US Congress.

He did not give details of the participants or the location. He emphasized that a process had been set in motion that would lead to a good result for all sides and would begin today.

According to Rubio, this should be organized in such a way that there is not a "media circus" at every meeting. The hope is that this will provide more flexibility to achieve a positive result. "I think we'll get there," Rubio said optimistically.

Trump's turnaround

Rubio described US President Donald Trump's message at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he was not seeking a violent solution to the Greenland conflict as "remarkable" and "important".

The fact that Trump withdrew his threat of punitive tariffs against Denmark, Germany and other European countries last week also contributed to the de-escalation. He justified this by saying that a framework for a future agreement on Greenland and the entire Arctic region had emerged during a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"I think we will get there": US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wants to talk about Greenland. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa (Archivfoto)

"Want to take the drama out of it"

Following this U-turn, representatives from Denmark, Greenland and the USA met in Washington last week. According to the news agency Ritzau, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that a plan for further action by the Danish-Greenland-American working group had been developed.

He also took the opportunity to emphasize that the dates of future meetings of the group would not be announced. "Because we want to take the drama out of the matter. What we need now is a calm process," said Løkke Rasmussen.