The USA has decided: 5000 soldiers are to be withdrawn from Germany. Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The USA wants to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from Germany. The decision comes at a time of growing political tensions between Washington and Berlin.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA wants to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from Germany; the move is to be implemented within six to twelve months.

The decision follows a review of the troop presence and comes after tensions between Trump and Chancellor Merz.

Germany is remaining calm and emphasizing more European responsibility, while a total of around 39,000 US soldiers are still stationed in the country. Show more

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered the withdrawal of around 5,000 US soldiers from Germany. The withdrawal is expected to be completed within the next six to twelve months, a Pentagon spokesman told the German Press Agency. This decision follows a thorough review of the US troop presence in Europe. It takes into account the requirements of the operational areas and the conditions on the ground, it said.

Trump had only announced a few days ago that he would reconsider such a move. Previously, he had clearly criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for making critical comments about the US offensive against Iran. Trump is known for taking such statements personally.

Following the announcement from the USA, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sought to de-escalate the situation: "The presence of American soldiers in Europe and especially in Germany is in our interests and in the interests of the USA," Pistorius told the German Press Agency in Berlin. At the same time, he made it clear that the decision was not unexpected.

It was clear that NATO had to become more European in order to remain transatlantic. "We Europeans must take more responsibility for our security," said Pistorius. Germany is on the right track in this respect.

Currently almost 40,000 US soldiers in Germany

There have been dozens of large US military bases in Europe for decades. They are of enormous importance in the global operations of the Americans - for example in the Middle East. In Germany, these include the US High Command for Europe (EUCOM) in Stuttgart and the US Air Force hub at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate.

How will the withdrawal of US troops affect Germany, should Trump decide to pull them out?

There are seven US military bases in Germany, staffed by 40,000 US troops.

In the event of a conflict, Germany would be a prime target due to its central location in Europe.

Germany will… pic.twitter.com/NckKBwZuDE — Juan Manuel Ríos P (@jmriosp) May 1, 2026

According to the US military, around 86,000 soldiers are currently stationed in Europe as of mid-April - around 39,000 of them in Germany. The number changes regularly, partly due to rotations and exercises - the figure of 5,000 soldiers is therefore not considered particularly serious. According to a report in the "New York Times", citing sources in the US Department of Defense, there are no immediate plans to reduce personnel in Landstuhl in Rhineland-Palatinate or other medical facilities for US forces.

Trump already wanted to withdraw troops once

The US Congress passed a security mechanism at the end of last year: The total number of forces permanently under the jurisdiction of the European Command must not be below 76,000 for more than 45 days. After this, certain reporting channels would have to be followed in order to initiate a reduction.

Trump had already threatened to reduce the troop contingent in Germany during his first term of office (2017 to 2021). A few months before Trump left the White House, his then Secretary of Defense announced that 12,000 of the approximately 35,000 US soldiers at the time would be withdrawn from Germany. At the time, Trump described the plan as a punitive action for what he saw as a lack of German military spending. His successor Joe Biden then stopped the plans after taking office.

In Trump's second term, there were initially other signals

In his second term in office, Trump had initially given Germany hope that the US soldiers stationed there would remain at their current troop levels. During a visit by Merz to Washington last summer, he told a reporter that if Germany wanted the American soldiers there, he was prepared to do so. "Yes, we will do that. That's not a problem."

As recently as March, Trump had assured the Federal Chancellor during another visit to Washington that the USA wanted to maintain its troop presence in Germany.

Relations between Trump and March have deteriorated

For months, the Federal Chancellor and the US President maintained a fairly good relationship - but Merz recently took a critical tone in public with regard to the Iran war. During a discussion with schoolchildren in Sauerland at the beginning of the week, he said: "An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership." The USA could not end the war quickly "because the Iranians are obviously stronger than expected and the Americans obviously do not have a really convincing strategy in the negotiations either".

Trump then attacked Merz personally: "He has no idea what he's talking about!" he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. It was no wonder "that Germany is doing so badly, both economically and in other respects!".

The chancellor countered the resulting impression that his relationship with Trump had reached a new low on Wednesday: "The personal relationship between the American president and myself - at least from my point of view - remains good," he said.