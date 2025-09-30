Trump speaks to the US military on Tuesday. KEYSTONE

President Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have radically realigned the armed forces in the USA. Equality programs are being cut, the "warrior spirit" is to return.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump and Minister Pete Hegseth are ordering an ideological U-turn for the military.

Equality and diversity programs are to be scrapped and replaced by new physical standards.

Hegseth announces that the sole mission of the "Department of War" is to prepare for war. Show more

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump have committed the US army to a new line. The armed forces must reverse "decades of decline", Hegseth told leading military representatives in Quantico on Tuesday. Programs for equality and against discrimination would be eliminated. "We are reawakening the warrior spirit," Trump added.

"Ideological garbage" includes promotions based on skin color or gender, Hegseth explained. If that means that women do not qualify for certain combat roles, "then so be it".

Trump drew on the history of the US Army. "We won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything in between and everything before that. We just won, and then we got 'woke' in a way," the president said.

"Waging war and preparing for victory"

Although he describes himself as a president of "peace", Trump recently renamed his Secretary of Defense "Secretary of War" - a signal in view of the tense security situation at home and abroad. He is also increasingly deploying the military domestically, for example in cities such as Los Angeles and Washington. In Portland in the state of Oregon, he ordered the deployment of the National Guard.

Hegseth emphasized that preparing for war is the only mission in the future. "From this moment forward, the sole mission of the newly restored Department of War is to wage war, prepare for war and prepare for victory," he said. This is not because the US wants war, "but because we love peace. Nobody here wants war. But if you want peace, you have to prepare for war."

The Pentagon chief also announced stricter standards: Anyone who did not meet the physical requirements at a male level or did not perform professionally would have to look for a new job. "That is not the intention, but it could be the result," said Hegseth.