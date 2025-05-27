King Charles III (right) next to Prime Minister Mark Carney at the opening of the new parliament in the capital Ottawa. Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

At the request of Prime Minister Carney, the Canadian head of state from Great Britain delivers a speech from the throne to the new parliament. His appearance is seen as a sign of support in light of statements made by US President Trump.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a speech in Canada, King Charles III spoke of unprecedented challenges facing the country.

"We must face reality: Our world has never been more dangerous and unstable since the Second World War," Charles said in French at the opening of Canada's new parliament on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had invited the British Charles - who is also Head of State of Canada - to give a speech from the throne in Parliament. Show more

King Charles III sees Canada as a country at a crossroads amid threats of annexation by US President Donald Trump. "We must face reality: Our world has never been so dangerous and unstable since the Second World War. Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetime," said the country's formal head of state in his speech from the throne at the opening of the new parliament in the capital Ottawa.

Charles was referring to Trump's hostile actions towards Canada, but did not name him. However, the rapid changes in the world are also an "opportunity for Canada to initiate the greatest transformation of its economy since the Second World War", Charles continued. Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Trump had begun to shape a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States. The King emphasized that this was based on mutual respect between the "two sovereign nations".

The speech itself formally represents the declaration of the Canadian government and Prime Minister Mark Carney, which is merely read out by the King. Charles received prolonged applause and a standing ovation for the speech.

Visit amid attacks by Trump

The visit is considered particularly relevant due to Canada's political situation in the dispute with its neighbor, the USA. Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in taking over the country in recent months. Charles' task was therefore also seen as a balancing act, because on the one hand he has to emphasize Canada's independence, but as King of Great Britain he also has to support the Trump-friendly course of the British government.

Charles emphasized that Canada would change its foreign policy course: "At the same time, the government is working to strengthen its relationships with reliable trading partners and allies - in the knowledge that Canada has what the world needs and defends the values that the world respects". This statement could also be read as an allusion to the currently unreliable partnership with the White House.

"Canada is ready to form a coalition of nations that share these values," said Charles, who was seated on a throne in the plenary during the speech. "That will be evident as early as June, when Canada hosts the G7 summit."

Only third speech from the throne - great symbolic significance

The King and his wife Camilla were received with great pomp in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Monday. Horses led the monarch's carriage escort to the country's parliament on Tuesday, where soldiers were lined up in honor of Charles III and cannon shots were fired.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, accompanied by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, traveled to the Senate by carriage. Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Charles III's visit to Canada is of great symbolic importance. For the first time in decades, the monarch opened Parliament in Ottawa - a task he regularly performs in the UK, but only very rarely in Canada. It is only the third time that a monarch has done so in Canada: Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, provided the premiere in 1957 and gave the speech again in 1977.

Canada is an independent state that has retained the monarchy as part of the Commonwealth of Nations. The King is recognized as such by the Canadian constitution and thus also embodies a constitutional link between Canada and the United Kingdom. For Charles, the visit is also an opportunity to promote the value of the monarchy to skeptical Canadians.