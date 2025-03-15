Saudi Arabia plans to host the 2034 World Cup in 15 stadiums in five cities, eleven of which will be built from scratch. Planning for the stadiums is in full swing. In the video, blue News shows you just how crazy they look.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Twelve years after Qatar, another World Cup will be held in the Arab region in 2034.

A total of 15 stadiums will be used, some of which will have to be completely rebuilt.

The architectural firms commissioned by the Saudi king are not only lacking in money, but also in imagination.

Stadium designs, some of which have never been seen before, are intended to set the 2034 World Cup apart from all previous tournaments. Show more

Saudi Arabia has secured the right to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Stadiums of the future

Planning for this mega football event has been in full swing for some time. The initial concepts for the World Cup stadiums prove that there is no shortage of money in Saudi Arabia.

Pompous, abstruse or sheer madness? One new building is more spectacular than the other. blue News shows you the plans for the stadiums of the future in the video.