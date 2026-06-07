In the 1980s, open drug scenes made the plight and misery of addicts visible. Swiss drug policy began to change, with the city of Bern at the forefront. The first drug consumption room was opened there in June 1986.

Contact and drop-in centers for addicts are important pillars of addiction support today. The city of Bern pioneered this 40 years ago. (symbolic image)

The institution was called "Fixerstübli" by many and was also viewed very critically. However, Swiss drug policy had increasingly reached its limits with the classic approaches of repression and abstinence. In Berne, the Contact Foundation for Addiction Aid embarked on a new path that focused on the dignified survival of addicts.

People with a drug addiction should also receive medical, social and human support during their drug use. On June 17, 1986, Contact opened a cafeteria with a lounge on Münstergasse. There, the consumption of illegal substances was tolerated under social supervision.

Today, the harm-reduction approach has long been part of the four-pillar principle of Swiss drug policy.