The ongoing heatwave is leading to an extremely high number of forest fires across Europe. Southern Europe and even Germany and Scotland are battling the fire. Switzerland has so far been spared.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The whole of Europe is littered with fires.

The reason for the many fires is the ongoing heatwave.

Southern Europe is particularly affected.

There is also an increased risk of forest fires in Switzerland. Show more

In the past week, extreme temperatures, persistent drought and strong winds have led to devastating forest fires in many parts of Europe. NASA's fire map shows that the entire continent is covered in fire. Countries in southern Europe are particularly affected.

Compared to previous years, the number and intensity of forest fires in Europe has increased significantly. Rising temperatures and the associated drought create ideal conditions for forest fires to develop and spread.

Forest fire risk in Switzerland

The risk of forest fires has also increased in Switzerland. In parts of Valais, the federal government has even issued a level 4 out of 5 warning. The authorities are calling on the population to exercise caution and recommend avoiding open fires in the open air.

For up-to-date information on the risk of forest fires in Switzerland, we recommend taking a look at the federal government's natural hazards portal.

