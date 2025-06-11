People are demonstrating in Los Angeles. Against the Trump government and the actions of the immigration authorities ICE. Stunt woman Simone Bargetze shows what it looks like on the ground and talks to participants.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Demonstrations are currently taking place in Los Angeles against the Trump administration and the immigration authority ICE.

Specifically, it is about the immigration raids that have been carried out and in which many people have been arrested.

Stunt woman Simone Bargetze reports on the demonstrations in Los Angeles. Show more

In Los Angeles, numerous demonstrators have been gathering for days in front of a detention center to protest against discrimination and the treatment of minorities. Among them is Swiss stuntwoman Simone Bargetze, who lives in the Californian metropolis.

On site, Bargetze meets a group of citizens who openly share her motives. "They are violating our human rights. They attack us because of the color of our skin. But there are no illegal people on stolen land," says one demonstrator.

Emotions are also out in the open. "I am here for the people who can't do it today. I'm not afraid of being arrested," reports another participant in the demonstration.

Watch the video to find out what the mood on the ground is really like and what stories the demonstrators have to tell.