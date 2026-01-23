From Shakira to Gianna Nannini
There's a curious story behind these World Cup songs
Shakira causes trouble with "Waka Waka", Gianna Nannini is persuaded by her father and K'naan changes his lyrics so that "Wavin' Flag" is World Cup-compliant. Watch the video to find out the curious facts behind five World Cup songs.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in Mexico, Canada and the USA and will begin on June 11, 2026.
- For the first time, 48 nations will play for the World Cup title.
- Switzerland will face Canada, Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Group B.
blue News reveals the exciting stories behind five World Cup songs in the video.
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