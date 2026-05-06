Turning the country upside down: Donald Trump at the White House on May 4. Image: Keystone

Donald Trump makes the world as he likes it: he nominates a judge who does not rule out the possibility of a president running for a third time. He bypasses Congress in the Iran war. And he can no longer rely on the media.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Restructuring the judiciary: Judge candidate Jon Marck does not want to deny Donald Trump a possible third term in office in his hearing. Does the constitution also apply to the president?

Leveraging the legislative branch: Congress would actually have to approve Trump's Iran war after 60 days, but the White House reinterprets the rules without further ado.

Pale 4th power: Trump tells reporters there is twice as much ammunition as before the Iran war. Jon Stewart sheds light on the media's reaction. Spoiler alert: It's not good. Show more

Judiciary: The third term

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary is a standing committee of the Senate charged with overseeing the Department of Justice, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, as part of the separation of powers. The committee must also confirm judges nominated by the government.

The latter task is also the reason for the last meeting, which will take place in Washington on April 29: Four judges are to be newly appointed. Among them is a certain John Goerge Edward Marck, who is to administer justice in the Southern District of Texas in future. His hearing is now making waves - and it's also about Donald Trump.

John Marck during the Senate committee hearing on April 30 in Washington. Screenshot: X

Marck is asked by Democrat Chris Coons about the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution. The judge-to-be shrugs his shoulders: "I've made a career primarily in law enforcement: I haven't had the opportunity to apply that law," the jurist replies. Coons clarifies: "No person should be elected to the presidency more than twice."

Coons then asks: "Mr. Marck, is President Trump eligible to run for the presidency again in 2028?" Marck replies: "Senator, that seems hypothetical to me if you don't take all the facts into account and look at everything depending on the situation." It's not hypothetical, counters Coons and asks: "Has President Trump been elected twice?"

"President Trump was confirmed as president twice," says Marck. His choice of words leaves room for those who believe Joe Biden's election in 2020 was illegitimate. Coons, however, keeps the ball rolling: "Is [Trump] entitled under the Constitution to seek a third term?"

"I'd have to look it up... ", Marck stammers.

"I'd have to tell you," Coons interrupts, "The language in the amendment makes it clear that he's not eligible to run for a third term."

Trump nominated John Marck to be a judge in Texas on April 2. Here is the related post TruthSocial/@RealDonaldTrump

The Democratic senator turns to the other three judicial nominees: "Does anyone else have enough courage to say that the United States Constitution prevents President Trump from seeking a third term?"

Silence.

"Is anyone willing to apply the Constitution with the 22nd Amendment with clear language?"

Silence.

"Nobody?" asks Coons, sighing deeply. "Okay, let's move on."

JUST IN: A Trump judicial nominee was asked point blank: is Trump eligible to run for a third term?



Their answer: “I would have to review the actual wording…”



Sen. Chris Coons then asked every nominee in the room to confirm the Constitution bars a third term.



Silence.



Every… pic.twitter.com/LzUZxFzaOL — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 4, 2026

"Unreal," former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger comments on X about the scene. "Clearly disqualifying," agrees Tara Setmayer, who used to work for the Republicans.

However, the big outcry has yet to materialize - instead, Trump "jokes" on May 4 that he will remain in office for another "eight to nine years".

Guests at the White House burst into laughter after President Trump joked that he would use his own tax deductions once he leaves office in “8 or 9 years.” pic.twitter.com/GvwWdFkIXp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 4, 2026

The question of whether the constitution also applies to the president should not really be a question at all. But the White House is stretching the law, as shown by the dozens of cases in which the government has ignored court orders.

At the same time, Trump wants to appoint as many judges as possible by the fall who are in line: Because he must expect to lose the majority in Congress in the midterm elections, the Democrats may subsequently block his nominees.

Legislative branch: The 60-day rule

The War Power Act of 1973 is a lesson learned from the wars in Korea and Vietnam: in principle, the President should not be able to wage war without the cooperation of Congress. The White House is only allowed to act for 60 days without the delegates if there is an "imminent threat". At most, a further 30 days are allowed for a withdrawal.

Accordingly, the Iran war, which began on February 28, should be over or approved by now. But here, too, Trump reinterprets the rules: on May 1, the 79-year-old declares in writing to Congress that the hostilities with Iran have been "terminated", meaning that approval is no longer necessary.

Nevertheless, Trump said on May 4: "We are at war right now."

Trump: "We have a war right now and we're to what, six weeks? They said, 'What's taking so long!' We were in Vietnam 19 years." pic.twitter.com/9wL6nenDTg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2026

A day earlier, on May 3, he makes it clear that he has no interest in separation of powers: "Many presidents have been involved in things that are very big. They never had to do anything with Congress in mind. They thought it was totally unconstitutional," he tells reporters at the airport in Palm Beach, Florida. "That's never happened before. No other president has done this. And I won't be the first."

In fact, other presidents have also had reservations about the War Powers Act. The impression that the law was never of interest is wrong. This is demonstrated by discussions during the armed conflicts in Lebanon (1982), Grenada (1983), Libya (1986), Panama (1989), the Second Gulf War (1990), Somalia (1992), Bosnia (1993), Kosovo (1999) and Iraq (2003).

At the same time, however, the law has never stopped a war: Congress has never called off the president.

Trump also addresses another contradiction in Florida: international law describes a naval blockade as an act of war. How does this fit in with the statement that the military dispute with Tehran is "terminated"?

Q: If hostilities with Iran are over, why is there still a naval blockade?



Trump: “Well, it’s a very friendly blockade.”



Only Trump could describe an act of war like a hotel welcome package.



The blockade stays.

The legal fiction collapses.

The embarrassment is international. pic.twitter.com/LgIKOEyzuG — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) May 3, 2026

"Well, it's a very friendly blockade. Nobody is even challenging it," Trump reinterprets the fact that the US navy controls the exit from the Persian Gulf. The fact that there have recently been renewed missile attacks and firefights in the Strait of Hormuz is also unlikely to affect his definition of war and peace.

The 4th power: faded

Donald Trump uses various methods to influence the press, which, as the 4th power in the state, is supposed to keep an eye on the powerful: Right-wing media are given preferential treatment, friendly billionaires buy the parent companies of critical channels and the media watchdog FCC is made the spearhead against disagreeable heads such as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The "Daily Show" shows the practical effects of this. It is about the ammunition that the Iran war is devouring: presenter Jon Stewart first refers to a report in the "New York Times", according to which the armed forces have used up half of their long-range arsenal.

Then this statement by the president outside the White House on May 1: "In fact, we have more ammunition than we've ever had. Because we have inventory all over the world, and we can take that when we need it. [...] Right now, we have twice as much as we started with."

NOW - Trump not worried about U.S. inventory of bombs and missiles: "we have more than we've ever had actually... we have more than double what we had when this [Iran] started." pic.twitter.com/HEkpqINy2k — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 1, 2026

Twice as much ammunition as on February 28? Stewart's face speaks volumes:

YouTube/The Daily Show

A dry "That sounds like bullshit" follows. It can't be, says Stewart: "The questions will be brutal," says the 63-year-old, looking at the press. But the next reporter changes the subject: will Trump attend the G7 summit in France? "Probably" answers Trump.

"No", Stewart shouts: "The question should have been: What the hell did you just say? The G7 summit isn't for another month!"

The next question is about the pardon of the late baseball player Pete Rose. And then it's: "You'll be hosting your first ever [full-contact fight] at the White House in 45 days, sir: can you give us a preview of the event?"

"We are so f****," Stewart slaps his hands over his head and shouts to the press: "What's the point of shouting your questions if you're not going to listen to the answers? We need you to negotiate the boundaries of our reality - not just go over to Pete f****** Rose."

"Maybe someone from the foreign press can help?" wonders Stewart.

"I love you, Mr. President, thank you! Thank you, Mr. President," Trump is echoed by a reporter with a clear accent.

Stewart continues to suffer:

YouTube/The Daily Show

Ending with, "I really don't understand what this country is coming to. Is there any hope for the liberal democracy that has inspired the world for the past 250 years if all institutions fail?"