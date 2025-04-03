Trump continues to deport people, with no preliminary investigation or process. Image: Keystone

Citing a 1798 law, the Trump administration is deporting people en masse - often without proceedings, sometimes in the middle of court cases. The accusations: tattoos, rumors, suspicions. But many of those affected have no proven criminal record.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government under Donald Trump is increasingly deporting migrants without trial or evidence, citing the martial law of 1798.

Their main indication is usually tattoos or unsubstantiated suspicions that people belong to gangs.

Cases such as that of Andry Hernández Romero or Kilmar Abrego Garcia show that even people with protection status or family ties to the USA have been arbitrarily deported to prisons in El Salvador.

Civil rights activists and even voices close to Trump such as Joe Rogan warn of a breach of the law. Show more

US President Donald Trump keeps his promises. He starts his second term in office in January and it has been characterized by drastic changes and the introduction of new decrees. This includes the strategy of deporting people from the USA.

In recent months, Trump has proven that he is merciless. Various cases show how people now have to leave the country and are arrested in the most absurd situations and taken out of the country. The timing is probably chosen by the government to attract attention.

The figures illustrate how consistently Trump's government is proceeding: whereas 81,000 migrants were still crossing South America's most dangerous migration route in August 2023, this figure had fallen to 408 by February 2025. The route through the Darién Gap, an inhospitable jungle area between Colombia and Panama, has thus effectively come to a standstill.

Various cases now show that the US government is deporting people to El Salvador on the basis of an indication, such as a tattoo, usually without a hearing or even an investigation. Here are the most impressive cases:

Deported because of tattoos

Podcaster Joe Rogan clearly criticized Trump's deportation policy in his Saturday edition. Rogan is actually a Trump supporter. The listeners are all the more surprised when Rogan takes Trump to task. He described the possibility of innocent people being involved in mass deportations as "appalling".

Rogan says: "Here's the thing: You have to be afraid of people who are not criminals being caught and deported and put in the jails of El Salvador and shit like that." This refers to Andry José Hernández Romero, a homosexual Venezuelan. He fled his home country years ago due to political persecution, found asylum in the USA and has since worked as a make-up artist and hairdresser.

Podcaster Jo Rogan criticizes Donald Trump for the first time. Image: AP

Trump's deportation policy also affected him. The US president invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a law that was rarely used in times of war. His approach: He declared the Venezuelan organization "Tren de Aragua" a terrorist organization and has since deported anyone the US government considers to belong to the organization.

Hernández Romero is said to have been deported to a prison in El Salvador "without informing his person or his lawyer" because he has two crown tattoos on his arms - which the authorities regard as proof of his links to the "Tren de Aragua".

"This is appalling," Rogan reacts to the case in the podcast. "It's bad for the cause. The thing is, 'Let's kick the gang members out.' Everyone agrees with that. But we can't allow innocent gay hairdressers to be lumped in with the gangs."

Deported out of lust

Another case raises even more questions. In the midst of a political and legal storm, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, along with 250 other men, was deported to the notorious Salvadoran horror prison "Center for the Containment of Terrorism" (CECOT for short). This happened after the US government under former President Donald Trump activated the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act.

Despite a court order to stop the deportations, the government continued with its plans. On March 15, two planes took off with Venezuelan citizens and another plane with a group of Salvadorans - including Garcia.

Garcia is married to an American woman and is the father of a five-year-old boy with disabilities. Most recently, Garcia worked in the US as a plumber.

"Although [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] knew he was protected from deportation to El Salvador, Garcia was deported to El Salvador due to an administrative error," the government acknowledged in its response to Garcia's complaint, according to the Daily Beast.

Civil rights activists doubt that all deportees are really gang criminals. Image: El Salvador presidential press office via AP

In a court statement, the US government argues that the court cannot order Garcia's return because he is no longer in US custody. Although Washington is financing his imprisonment in El Salvador, it does not see any legal leverage for extradition. An explosive detail: the US government admits that it is paying El Salvador to detain the men - and at the same time states that it has no way of forcing their return. According to the documents, it can only "ask" or "persuade" its "close ally".

"They claim the court is not authorized to take action," Garcia's lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told The Atlantic. He criticized: "If that's true, all immigration laws are meaningless, because the government can deport who it wants, where it wants and when it wants. And no court can do anything about it once it has happened."

Arrested and deported during court proceedings

Trump also took an uncompromising approach to a third case. Wilson Martell-Lebron was sitting in a court in Boston. He had made false statements when contesting a driver's license. However, there was no verdict: federal police officers arrested Martell-Lebron in the courtroom.

"It's reprehensible," said Ryan Sullivan, one of Martell-Lebron's attorneys. "The job of law enforcement is to provide justice. The job of prosecutors is to see that justice is done. There is no greater injustice, in my opinion, than for the government to arrest someone without identifying themselves and then deny them their constitutional right to a trial."

The agency did not respond to a press inquiry from ABC.

Attorney Sullivan described a tense scene in which federal agents ambushed his client Martell-Lebron, bundled him into an SUV and sped away. Thursday's trial had just begun with opening statements and the hearing of the first witnesses, but that's as far as they got.

The prosecution says the court was aware of the arrest. The judge denied this and now wants to examine whether the federal agent himself should be punished.

Deported without investigation or trial

Another case also raises questions. Arturo Suárez Trejo called his wife Nathali Sánchez on March 14. His deportation flight had been delayed. He is to be deported because of a tattoo. The US government suspects a connection to a gang.

The tattoo on Suárez's neck shows a hummingbird. His wife told "Mother Jones" that it symbolizes "harmony and positive energy". His other tattoos, such as the palm tree on his hand - a tribute to Suárez's late mother, who used a Venezuelan expression that God is bigger than a coconut tree - are similarly harmless. Nevertheless, they could be the reason why Suárez is now in a prison in El Salvador at the request of the US government.

Sánchez, who gave birth to her daughter Nahiara in December, has not heard from Suárez since. Until last weekend: While scrolling through recent pictures, she came across a photo published by the Salvadoran government. It shows Venezuelans in prison uniforms, shackled, with shaved heads - allegedly deportees of the Trump government, housed in the notorious CECOT maximum security prison.

"I realized one of them was my husband," she told Mother Jones magazine. "I recognized him by the tattoo on his neck, on his ear and on his chin. Even though I couldn't see his face, I knew it was him."

Kristi Noem, the head of the US Department of Homeland Security, on a tour of the notorious maximum security prison in Tecoluca in El Salvador. Behind her are imprisoned gang members. (March 26, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The image came from an elaborately produced video distributed by none other than US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the White House itself.

Nelson Suárez, the brother of the deportee, criticizes: "As Venezuelans, we cannot be in our own country, so we came to a country where there is supposed to be freedom of expression, human rights and the strongest and most robust democracy. And yet the government treats us like criminals - just because we have tattoos or because we are Venezuelan. Without a proper investigation taking place or a prosecutor presenting evidence."

Trump administration admits mistakes - Vance reacts sharply

The Trump administration is gradually coming under pressure. US Vice President JD Vance responded to criticism with harsh words: "It is disgusting to be upset about the deportation of gang members while ignoring the citizens they victimize."

Criticism came from former Obama adviser Jon Favreau, among others, who classified the procedure as questionable in terms of the rule of law. Vance countered that Garcia was a "convicted MS-13 member" (a South American gang) - but according to court documents, this claim was never proven and never confirmed in court.

Several attorneys criticize the government's use of tattoos as the primary indicator of alleged gang affiliation. These include generic symbols such as a crown or the Michael Jordan logo.

In reality, lawyers point out, many of the deportees are migrants with no criminal record who have been falsely criminalized - without due process, based solely on suspicion and outward appearances.

The US government insists that US courts have no jurisdiction to order repatriation from a foreign prison - even though Washington says it is paying for the costs of detention in El Salvador.