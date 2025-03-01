Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press briefing in Kiev. Archivbild: sda

The unprecedented scandal in the White House has caused consternation among Ukraine's European allies. Numerous governments expressed their solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after US President Donald Trump accused Zelensky of lacking gratitude in front of the cameras and threatened to end US support.

Selensky himself emphasized on Saturday that Trump's support for Ukraine, which had been attacked by Russia, was still "crucial".

Zelensky and Trump clashed violently in the Oval Office on Friday in front of the world public. Flanked by his Vice President JD Vance, Trump accused the Ukrainian President of disrespect, among other things. At the same time, he threatened to end US support if Zelenskyi did not agree to a deal with Russia.

The Ukrainian head of state left the White House in a dispute and the planned signing of a raw materials agreement between the USA and Ukraine fell through. In his online network Truth Social, Trump stated that Zelensky could "come back when he's ready for peace".

Shock wave in Europe

On Saturday night, numerous governments reacted with shock at the accusations against Zelensky and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wrote in the online service X that "Ukraine can rely on Germany and Europe". CDU leader and likely future Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on X: "We must never confuse the aggressor and the victim in this terrible war."

Dear Volodymyr @zelenskyyua, we stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war. (FM) — Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) February 28, 2025

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas denied that the USA could continue to play a leading role in the Western world in the future.

Ukraine is Europe!

We stand by Ukraine.



We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the agressor.



Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 28, 2025

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) lamented a new "time of nefariousness" and warned against a perpetrator-victim reversal: no one should "be mistaken about the enemy. He sits alone in the Kremlin, not in Kiev or Brussels".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Calls to Unblock Aid for Ukraine and Create Joint European Forces



Key statements:



📍 A new era of lawlessness has begun, where we must defend the rules-based world order and the rule of law more than ever against the power of the… pic.twitter.com/egRMkoAZQV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 1, 2025

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte nevertheless called on Selenskyj on Saturday to mend his relationship with Trump. Ukraine, the USA and Europe must stick together so that lasting peace can be established in Ukraine, Rutte told the British BBC.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Urged Zelensky to Restore Relations with Trump and Called Their Dispute "Regrettable." pic.twitter.com/88Rgrv3NLK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 1, 2025

Selensky himself emphasized the importance of further US support for his country the day after the scandal. "It is crucial for us to have the support of President Trump", he wrote on X. "He wants to end the war, but nobody wants peace more than we do", the Ukrainian president added and also expressed his openness to sealing the raw materials agreement after all. "We are ready to sign the minerals agreement and it will be the first step towards security guarantees," he explained.

Selenskyj in London

In London, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday evening. On Sunday, a European summit on Ukraine will take place in the British capital at Starmer's invitation, with around a dozen European heads of state and government expected to attend, including German Chancellor Scholz.

UK Prime Minister Asked Zelensky How He Was Feeling. Zelensky Gave a Thumbs-Up



Keir Starmer warmly welcomed the Ukrainian president and assured him that the UK stands with Ukraine until the end. People gathered near the Prime Minister’s residence to show their support. pic.twitter.com/qxSMxcSU7C — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 1, 2025

According to the UK, the summit is intended to underpin European support for "securing a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine. In addition, the meeting will also address the need for greater European cooperation in the area of defense in light of increasing uncertainty over future US support.

Medvedev: "presumptuous pig"

Meanwhile, Moscow expressed satisfaction at the exchange of words between Trump and Selensky. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev called Zelensky a "presumptuous pig" who had received "a good slap in the face in the Oval Office".

Foreign Office spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described Zelensky's trip to Washington as a complete failure and accused the Ukrainian president of being "obsessed" with continuing the conflict. With his "outrageously rude behavior" during his stay in Washington, Zelensky confirmed "that he is the most dangerous threat to the international community as an irresponsible warmonger".