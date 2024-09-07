Bolivian forest animals are at risk. Several forest fires have been raging in the country since the summer months. The emergency services are trying to save as many animals as possible.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bolivia is affected by forest fires every year, especially between June and October.

When fighting fires, the emergency services also rescue animals and then take them to an animal shelter.

There, the rescued animals can be healed if they are injured. Show more

Major forest fires rage in Bolivia every year, including in 2024. The emergency services try to extinguish the fires and also rescue animals, which are often injured in the process. The affected animals are brought to safety in animal shelters.

Four million hectares of land have already been burned in Bolivia and more than 22,000 fires are active, according to a recent announcement by the local civil protection authority.

