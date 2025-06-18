Qatar Airways has once again been awarded the title of Best Airline in the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2025. This prestigious award was announced at the Paris Air Show and marks the ninth time the airline has won the title in the 26-year history of the awards.
Qatar Airways Group CEO, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, proudly commented on the award: "This recognition is far more than just an award. It is a celebration of the passion, precision and determination that characterizes us as an airline."
Further awards for Qatar Airways
In addition to the main award, Qatar Airways was also recognized for Best Airline in the Middle East, Best Business Class and Best Business Class Lounge.
These achievements follow the announcement of a historic aircraft purchase, with the airline ordering up to 210 wide-body aircraft from Boeing.
Singapore Airlines, which has won the Best Airline award five times, took second place this year and also received awards for Best Cabin Crew and Best First Class. Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong came third, followed by Emirates and ANA All Nippon Airways.
Air Asia was again named best low-cost airline in the world, an honor it has received every year since 2010. Virgin Atlantic was recognized for Best Premium Economy Class, while Bangkok Airways was honored as Best Regional Airline for the ninth year in a row.
Recognition for service and innovation
Air Canada was named Best Airline in North America and also received the award for Best Business Class Lounge Dining. Ethiopian Airlines was named Best Airline in Africa for the seventh time, while Turkish Airlines was honored as Best Airline in Europe and for Best Business Class Catering.
The Skytrax World Airline Awards, which have been presented since 1999, are based on surveys of around 22.3 million customers. The full list of winners is available on the Skytrax website.