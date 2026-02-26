Donald Trump at the White House on February 23: Will the self-proclaimed Prince of Peace attack Iran again soon? Picture: Keystone

On the one hand, negotiations between Iran and the USA are continuing in Geneva. On the other hand, Washington is deploying a military threat in the Middle East that gives little hope of peace. When Trump could attack and with what - and what his military says.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you This article highlights three questions that arise in connection with a possible US attack on Iran.

When could a US attack begin? How blue News arrives at the dates February 27 or March 6.

What does the military say about an attack? US Chief of Staff Dan Caine warns that there could be problems because of a lack of allies and ammunition. Donald Trump angrily disagrees.

Which aircraft are ready? An overview of the fleet of fighter jets and their helpers. Show more

When could a US attack begin?

"Maybe we'll have to go one step further, maybe we won't. Maybe we'll make a deal. I guess you'll find out in the next 10 days." President Donald Trump says this at the first meeting of his "Peace Council" on February 19, of all places.

That evening on board Air Force One, the 79-year-old added that Tehran had a maximum of 10 to 15 days to conclude a "deal" - or "really bad things" would happen. At the same time, the Pentagon has already set the machinery in motion to deploy weapons and munitions in the Middle East.

President Trump warned Iran that it must make a deal over its nuclear program or "really bad things" will happen, and set a deadline of 10 to 15 days, drawing a threat from Tehran to retaliate against U.S. bases in the region if attacked.



[image or embed] — Reuters (@reuters.com) 20. Februar 2026 um 07:07

However, Washington has a problem: states such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates do not allow the USA to use their airspace or bases for an attack on Iran. The Gulf states fear for the balance of power in the region - and that Israel will become too strong.

According to "The Times", London is also standing in the way - and is banning US attacks from British bases. This means that the US Air Force will have to move its fighter planes from the bases there. Above all, however, this also means that the Diego Garcia bomber base, which is located on the Chagos archipelago belonging to the UK, is no longer available.

B-1 bombers on Diego Garcia: Because Great Britain is allegedly forbidding the use of the base for an attack on Iran, the two aircraft carrier battle groups in the Middle East are becoming more important. SrA Rebeca M. Luqui

The battle group around the USS Gerald R. Ford called at the Greek island of Crete on February 23 to pick up supplies. Carrier Strike Group 12 is now heading for the Israeli coast, where it is due to arrive on March 2, according to "The Jerusalem Post".

🇺🇸 The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived at Souda Bay, Greece, with a fully loaded flight deck.



The aircraft carrier is now sailing near Crete en route to the eastern Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/sBIm6Np0rn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 23, 2026

There, the unit will protect Israel from attacks, but can also take part in combat missions in Iran if the jets are refueled in the air. The arrival of the Ford in the eastern Mediterranean "sends a clear signal", commented Gulf News. Carrier Strike Group 3 with the USS Abraham Lincoln has already deployed to the Gulf of Oman.

JUST IN:



Iranian State TV Aired an AI-generated Video of Them Sinking the USS Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/uiFPGGTK0A — Military Media (@hehe_samir) February 24, 2026

According to Trump, Iran must expect an attack between March 1 and 6 - provided there is no diplomatic agreement. However, Donald Trump prefers to announce or implement unpopular measures on Fridays if the public reacts more sluggishly due to the weekend.

The last attack by Israel and the USA also began on a Friday: this June 13, 2025 was followed by twelve days of war. According to this logic, Washington will launch an attack on February 27 or March 6.

What does the military say about an attack?

According to media reports, US Chief of Staff Dan Caine has warned President Donald Trump and his team about the risks of military action in Iran. In particular, he sees the danger of becoming embroiled in a protracted conflict and not receiving sufficient support from allies.

US Navy ships in the Middle East since 2023. CSIS

Trump responded to corresponding reports from US media such as the news portal "Axios" and the "Washington Post" with criticism: "Fake news" media are claiming that Caine is against "us going to war with Iran", he wrote on his Truth Social platform. This was "100 percent false".

The reports refer to sources allegedly familiar with the internal discussions. According to the Washington Post, Caine also sees supply bottlenecks for important weapons systems as a significant risk for a military operation and the US soldiers involved.

NEW Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine has been advising President Trump and top officials that a military campaign against Iran could carry significant risks, in particular the possibility of becoming entangled in a prolonged conflict. Full Story: bit.ly/46mcYAc



[image or embed] — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 23. Februar 2026 um 19:10

The Chief of Staff expressed his concerns last week at a meeting with Trump and his advisors in the White House. According to Caine's assessment, any major deployment against Iran would be problematic because the USA's weapons stocks have dwindled due to its massive support for Israel in the Gaza war and Ukraine against Russia.

The Chief of Staff had also pointed out the potential danger to soldiers' lives in Pentagon meetings. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump also received warnings from the Department of Defense about the risks of an extended military operation, which Caine in particular had put forward. In addition to possible losses for the USA and its allies, the issue was also about overloading the armed forces.

BREAKING: U.S. Military Short on Munitions as Trump Floats Iran Strike



This is not a drill.



Gen. Dan Caine, the top U.S. military officer, is warning that any Trump-ordered strike on Iran would carry serious risks. Why?



Because the United States is reportedly short on key… pic.twitter.com/IlsWgDk0LU — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) February 24, 2026

Some officials told the newspaper that discussions about possible casualties and costs are always part of the planning before military operations. According to the report, the options for attacks on Iran range from initially limited attacks to days-long air strikes aimed at toppling the leadership in Tehran.

The massive USAF airbridge to support future strikes on Iran continued overnight, with dozens of airlifters moving additional air defense assets and munitions into the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/qIqgc1YjFh — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 22, 2026

In his post, Trump emphasized that Caine, like other US representatives, does not want war. However, if a decision is made to take military action against Iran, the Chief of Staff is of the opinion that it will be easy to win.

This is somewhere between 40-50% of deployable US air power (and it’s still growing). On a scale with the Gulf Wars.



[image or embed] — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 22. Februar 2026 um 12:47

The US President also emphasized that he alone was the one making the decisions. He reiterated his well-known statement that he would prefer a deal with Iran, but then added: "If we don't make a deal, it will be a very bad day for this country."

Which aircraft are ready?

48 F-16 multi-role fighter jets form the backbone of the US air force. 24 of them are flying in the "Wild Weasel" configuration: these jets fly into Iranian airspace in the first wave to hunt down enemy air defenses.

An F-16CJ of the 20th Fighter Wing from South Carolina. US Air Force

The 12 stealth fighters from the F-22 Raptor are also in the first wave to shoot down any enemy jets and also to reconnoitre undetected.

An F-22 Raptor is supplied by a KC-135 tanker aircraft. KEYSTONE

6 EA-18G Growlers provide the upper hand in electronic warfare and combat enemy radar and air defenses. They are also part of the first wave. There are 10 to 12 more of this type on the two US aircraft carriers.

This EA-18G Growler carries additional tanks, jammers, AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles and AIM-120 AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles. US Navy

30 F-35A with stealth characteristics can both control Iranian airspace and attack ground targets. In addition, there are 10 to 12 F-35Cs on the two aircraft carriers.

The F-35A is an all-rounder: here are two examples from the 32nd squadron of the Italian Air Force. KEYSTONE

35 F-15E Strike Eagles are on site: the heavier multi-role aircraft can either carry large bomb and missile loads against ground targets or control the airspace as fighters.

An F-15E Strike E agle drops a decoy. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The workhorse of the US Navy: 70 to 84 F/A-18F Super Hornet multi-role jets are waiting to be deployed on the two aircraft carriers.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet shortly before take-off from the USS Ronald Reagan. US Navy

What are 12 A-10C ground attack aircraft doing in the Middle East when there are no ground troops to fight? The Thunderbolt II can either intercept Iranian drones or fight speedboats in the Persian Gulf.

The A-10 is famous and notorious for its enormous onboard cannon. KEYSTONE

6 E-3E Sentry early warning aircraft act as giant US radar stations in the air.

The E-3 Sentry is a so-called "airborne warning and control system", better known as AWACS. US Air Force

8 to 10 E-2D Hawkeye can take off from the two aircraft carriers and also monitor the airspace.

An E-2D Hawkeye flies over the Norfolk naval base in Virginia. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt can also be seen. US Navy

The US Air Force has 8 E-11A communications aircraft that serve as a link between air units, troops and satellites. 5 of these specialized aircraft are now stationed in the Middle East.

The E-11A is the military variant of the Bombardier Global and serves as the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN). US Air Force

An unknown number of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft keep an eye on the Iranian navy.

A New Zealand P-8A Poseidon with open bomb bay. New Zealand Defence Forces

An RC-135V Rivet Joint spy plane rounds off the US air fleet.

An RC-135V Rivet Joint approaching Kadena Air Base in Japan. Commons/Balon Greyjoy

The U-2S Dragon Lady provides high-altitude reconnaissance.

A U-2S at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. US Air Force

In addition, the USA has deployed a total of 108 KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker tanker aircraft, which ensure that bombers can fly attacks on Iran from the USA.

‼️‼️🇺🇲🇮🇷 According to reports, currently in the central area of responsibility (Middle East-CENTCOM) and Europe, the US Air Force has more than 100 refueling tankers (up to 75 KC-135 Stratotankers & more than 25 KC-46 Pegasus aircraft), which will continuously supply fuel to… pic.twitter.com/dOimHoc1YN — Visioner (@visionergeo) February 19, 2026

From their base at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the tanker planes enable B-2 Spirit bombers to carry their deadly cargo all the way to Iran.

A B-2 flies over St. Louis, Missouri. US Air Force

The 7th and 28th Bomber Squadrons from Texas and South Dakota can contribute B-1 Lancer bombers.

A B-1B in flight. Commons/Oletjens

When Iranian air defenses are knocked out, the B-52H Stratofortress heavy bomber will take over.