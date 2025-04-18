World Press Photo AwardThese are the best press photos 2024
18.4.2025
Droughts, sporting moments and survivors. These are the best press photos from 2024.
Since 1955, the World Press Photo Award has honored professional photographers for the best images. A selection of this year's winning images:
The press photo of the year
The boy in the picture is called Mahmoud Ajjour. He is nine years old. He was injured during an Israeli attack on Gaza in March 2024. He has found refuge in Doha, Qatar. Now he is hoping for two prosthetic arms so that he no longer has to do everything with his feet.
The picture was taken by photographer Samar Abu Elouf for the New York Times. She also lived in Gaza until she was evacuated in December 2023 and came to Doha. There she began to take portraits of people who also come from Gaza and are waiting for medical care in Doha.
Winning photos Europe "Singles"
6-year-old Anhelina suffers from panic attacks after having to flee her village. In the photo, she is lying in bed in her new home in Borshchahivka, Ukraine.
The picture was taken by Florian Bachmeier. He wanted to focus on the children growing up traumatized by violence and trying to find their way in their new lives.
The picture shows a man who was drafted by the Russian-backed separatist group two days before the Russian invasion in February 2022. It later became a unit of the Russian army. The man is lying in a field hospital; shortly afterwards, two of his limbs had to be amputated.
The photo was taken by Nanna Heitmann for the "New York Times".
Winning photo Europe "Stories"
In November 2024, Georgians took to the streets after the government announced a halt to talks on EU accession. The move followed the non-recognition of the elections in Georgia by the EU due to suspected vote-rigging.
In the capital Tbilisi, clashes broke out between police and protesters in front of the parliament building. Despite massive repression, the protests continue.
The pictures were taken by Mikhail Tereshchenko.
Winner photo Africa "Singles"
Tamale Safalu lost his leg in a motorcycle accident five years ago. Today, he is the first Ugandan bodybuilder with a disability to compete in regular competitions. "By competing as a bodybuilder, I want to encourage other people with disabilities to recognize their talent and never put their heads down," says Tamale.
The picture was taken by Marijn Fidder.
On June 21, 2024, a secret ballroom event took place in Lagos as part of Pride Week. Despite strict laws and social hostility against LGBTQI+, queer people create a safe space for visibility and community. The event honored the late trans activist Fola Francis and became a powerful celebration of love and self-expression.
The picture was taken by Temiloluwa Johnson.
Winning photo Africa "Long-Term Projects"
In 2017, Cinzia Canneri began documenting the flight of Eritrean women to Ethiopia. Many are fleeing forced recruitment and violence, including rape at the borders. With the war in Tigray, she expanded her focus to include Tigrayan women who are also fleeing sexualized violence. This violence is often underreported. In 2024, she founded the women's network Cross Looks, which tells the stories of these women and reimagines "Women's Bodies as Battlefields" as a symbol of care, resistance and strength.
The picture was taken by Cinzia Canneri.
Winning photo North and Central America "Singles"
The assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the media coverage afterwards are seen as a turning point in the election campaign. The event intensified the political divide and changed the tone of the campaigns. At the same time, it sparked debates about political violence and its consequences for US democracy. Shortly after the shooting, Trump belligerently shouted "Fight, fight, fight!" as he was escorted off the stage.
The picture was taken by Jabin Botsford for the Washington Post.
Illegal migration from China to the US has risen sharply due to economic crises and coronavirus consequences, aided by detailed social media instructions on how to cross the border. A documentary photo of migrants immediately after arrival illustrates the often ignored realities at the southern border.
The picture was taken by John Moore.
Winning photo North and Central America "Stories"
Haiti is experiencing an unprecedented wave of gang violence. Since the assassination of President Moïse in 2021, armed gangs have proliferated and violence has escalated. Around 300 criminal groups control areas where 2.7 million people live. The violence has reached war-like proportions, with murders, kidnappings, torture, arson and systematic sexualized violence - especially against women and children.
The picture was taken by Clarens Siffroy.
Winning photo South America "Singles"
María Corina Machado is the conservative opposition leader against Venezuela's socialist President Nicolás Maduro. As the leader of the Vente Venezuela party, she fights the chavismo ideology and is considered Venezuela's free-market-oriented "Iron Lady".
In 2023, she won the opposition primaries but was barred from the election by the authorities. Following a court ruling, she instead supported the candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, for whom she went on a nationwide campaign tour.
Despite Maduro's official election victory in 2024, the USA and the EU disputed the result due to irregularities. While González went into exile, Machado continues to lead the opposition from the underground.
The picture was taken by Gabriela Oráa.
Two of Brazil's oldest football clubs faced off in the Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Botafogo, who had never won the cup before, defeated Atlético Mineiro. Thousands of fans watched the game on screens in the home Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro - the victory was not only a source of joy, but also of relief.
The Copa Libertadores stands for more than just sport: it symbolizes national pride and identity. Although Botafogo has a long tradition, it has yet to win the title - the fans' emotional reaction reflects this historic burden. "The two men didn't know each other before the game," explains the photographer. "But their embrace looks like that of brothers."
The picture was taken by André Coelho.
Winning photo South America "Stories"
The Amazon has very little water due to the drought. The problem is exacerbated by the consequences of climate change. This threatens biodiversity, destroys ecosystems and has consequences for the local population, who depend on the Amazon for their survival. Many settlers are faced with the difficult decision to leave their homes and move to urban regions.
The pictures were taken by Musuk Nolte.
Winning photo Asia "Singles"
In July 2024, a wave of student protests in Bangladesh escalated into a nationwide uprising against the government, which was accused of unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances and suppression of criticism.
The picture was taken by Suvra Kanti.
In September 2024, open war broke out between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel first launched air strikes in the south of Lebanon and then began a ground offensive. It later also attacked Hezbollah targets in the densely populated capital Beirut.
The picture was taken by Murat Senguel.
Winning photo Asia "Stories"
In Afghanistan, the Taliban prohibit women from attending higher education and hardly allow them to work outside the home. In some areas, they are not allowed to leave their homes without a male escort. Places such as schools, parks, gyms, beauty salons and offices that used to be open to women are now forbidden. Despite these bans, Afghan women are secretly defending themselves - for example in private homes, secret schools or at parties.
The pictures were taken by Kiana Hayeri.
Winning photo Southeast Asia and Oceania "Singles"
Surfing has been an Olympic discipline since 2020. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the surfing competitions were held in Tahiti, 26,000 kilometers from Paris. The island in French Polynesia is known for its high waves. The Brazilian Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal with his ride and a score of almost perfect 9.9. The picture after his ride received 9.5 million likes on his Instagram channel alone.
The picture was taken by Jerome Brouillet.
Nicole Motta was adopted from Korea in 1985. Her father was often away on business, and when he returned, he learned that a relative had given Nicole away without him knowing it. Almost 200,000 Korean children have been adopted into the USA since the 1950s, often with forged papers. Nicole found her father again 40 years later in Seoul, without a DNA test, she felt the connection immediately. The case stands for many similar cases that are now being investigated by a South Korean commission.
The picture was taken by Jae C. Hong.
Winning photo Southeast Asia and Oceania "Stories"
In Lopburi, north of Bangkok, monkeys (macaques) are part of everyday life. The town, also known as "Monkey Town", attracts tourists who come to see and feed the animals. Before 2020, over 3,000 monkeys lived there. When tourists stopped coming because of corona, the macaques became aggressive: they attacked residents, stole food and fought with each other. To solve the problem, the authorities launched a programme to sterilize the monkeys in April 2024.