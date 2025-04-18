Botafogo fans celebrate their team's victory in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. André Coelho/ KEYSTONE

Droughts, sporting moments and survivors. These are the best press photos from 2024.

Lea Oetiker

Since 1955, the World Press Photo Award has honored professional photographers for the best images. A selection of this year's winning images:

The press photo of the year

Mahmoud fled to Qatar from Gaza with his family. Samar Abu Elouf/ KEYSTONE

The boy in the picture is called Mahmoud Ajjour. He is nine years old. He was injured during an Israeli attack on Gaza in March 2024. He has found refuge in Doha, Qatar. Now he is hoping for two prosthetic arms so that he no longer has to do everything with his feet.

The picture was taken by photographer Samar Abu Elouf for the New York Times. She also lived in Gaza until she was evacuated in December 2023 and came to Doha. There she began to take portraits of people who also come from Gaza and are waiting for medical care in Doha.

Winning photos Europe "Singles"

The picture is called "Beyond the Trenches". Florian Bachmeier/ KEYSTONE

6-year-old Anhelina suffers from panic attacks after having to flee her village. In the photo, she is lying in bed in her new home in Borshchahivka, Ukraine.

The picture was taken by Florian Bachmeier. He wanted to focus on the children growing up traumatized by violence and trying to find their way in their new lives.

The picture is called "Underground Field Hospital". Nanna Heitmann/ KEYSTONE

The picture shows a man who was drafted by the Russian-backed separatist group two days before the Russian invasion in February 2022. It later became a unit of the Russian army. The man is lying in a field hospital; shortly afterwards, two of his limbs had to be amputated.

The photo was taken by Nanna Heitmann for the "New York Times".

Winning photo Europe "Stories"

A woman in front of the police. Mikhail Tereshchenko/ KEYSTONE

In November 2024, Georgians took to the streets after the government announced a halt to talks on EU accession. The move followed the non-recognition of the elections in Georgia by the EU due to suspected vote-rigging.

In the capital Tbilisi, clashes broke out between police and protesters in front of the parliament building. Despite massive repression, the protests continue.

The pictures were taken by Mikhail Tereshchenko.

A woman cleans her eyes after being tear-gassed by the police. Mikhail Tereshchenko/ KEYSTONE

Winner photo Africa "Singles"

Bodybuilder Tamale Safalu trains in front of his house in Kampala, Uganda. Marijn Fidder/ KEYSTONE

Tamale Safalu lost his leg in a motorcycle accident five years ago. Today, he is the first Ugandan bodybuilder with a disability to compete in regular competitions. "By competing as a bodybuilder, I want to encourage other people with disabilities to recognize their talent and never put their heads down," says Tamale.

The picture was taken by Marijn Fidder.

Participants of "Heavenly Bodies", celebrate the winner of the year. Temiloluwa Johnson/ KEYSTONE

On June 21, 2024, a secret ballroom event took place in Lagos as part of Pride Week. Despite strict laws and social hostility against LGBTQI+, queer people create a safe space for visibility and community. The event honored the late trans activist Fola Francis and became a powerful celebration of love and self-expression.

The picture was taken by Temiloluwa Johnson.

Winning photo Africa "Long-Term Projects"

Zayid (name changed) was raped in a refugee camp in Amhara. When she fled with her family to Addis Ababa, she and her sister were shot and injured by soldiers from the Amhara region. Cinzia Canneri/ KEYSTONE

In 2017, Cinzia Canneri began documenting the flight of Eritrean women to Ethiopia. Many are fleeing forced recruitment and violence, including rape at the borders. With the war in Tigray, she expanded her focus to include Tigrayan women who are also fleeing sexualized violence. This violence is often underreported. In 2024, she founded the women's network Cross Looks, which tells the stories of these women and reimagines "Women's Bodies as Battlefields" as a symbol of care, resistance and strength.

The picture was taken by Cinzia Canneri.

Despite extreme challenges, young refugee women from Tigray find time for self-care and socializing. Cinzia Canneri/ KEYSTONE

Winning photo North and Central America "Singles"

US Secret Service members help Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump off the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, after an assassination attempt in which a bullet hit his ear. Jabin Botsford/ KEYSTONE

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump and the media coverage afterwards are seen as a turning point in the election campaign. The event intensified the political divide and changed the tone of the campaigns. At the same time, it sparked debates about political violence and its consequences for US democracy. Shortly after the shooting, Trump belligerently shouted "Fight, fight, fight!" as he was escorted off the stage.

The picture was taken by Jabin Botsford for the Washington Post.

Migrants from China warm each other in the rain after crossing the border from Mexico into the US. John Moore/ KEYSTONE

Illegal migration from China to the US has risen sharply due to economic crises and coronavirus consequences, aided by detailed social media instructions on how to cross the border. A documentary photo of migrants immediately after arrival illustrates the often ignored realities at the southern border.

The picture was taken by John Moore.

Winning photo North and Central America "Stories"

A group of people mourning their family members. They were murdered by gang gunfire. Clarens Siffroy/ KEYSTONE

Haiti is experiencing an unprecedented wave of gang violence. Since the assassination of President Moïse in 2021, armed gangs have proliferated and violence has escalated. Around 300 criminal groups control areas where 2.7 million people live. The violence has reached war-like proportions, with murders, kidnappings, torture, arson and systematic sexualized violence - especially against women and children.

The picture was taken by Clarens Siffroy.

Locals on the run from the gangs. Clarens Siffroy/ KEYSTONE

Winning photo South America "Singles"

"The Last Hope" by Gabriela Oráa. Gabriela Oráa/ KEYSTONE

María Corina Machado is the conservative opposition leader against Venezuela's socialist President Nicolás Maduro. As the leader of the Vente Venezuela party, she fights the chavismo ideology and is considered Venezuela's free-market-oriented "Iron Lady".

In 2023, she won the opposition primaries but was barred from the election by the authorities. Following a court ruling, she instead supported the candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, for whom she went on a nationwide campaign tour.

Despite Maduro's official election victory in 2024, the USA and the EU disputed the result due to irregularities. While González went into exile, Machado continues to lead the opposition from the underground.

The picture was taken by Gabriela Oráa.

Two of Brazil's oldest football clubs faced off in the Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Botafogo, who had never won the cup before, defeated Atlético Mineiro. Thousands of fans watched the game on screens in the home Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro - the victory was not only a source of joy, but also of relief.

The Copa Libertadores stands for more than just sport: it symbolizes national pride and identity. Although Botafogo has a long tradition, it has yet to win the title - the fans' emotional reaction reflects this historic burden. "The two men didn't know each other before the game," explains the photographer. "But their embrace looks like that of brothers."

The picture was taken by André Coelho.

Winning photo South America "Stories"

A young man brings food to his mother. She lives in a village that used to only be accessible by boat. Due to the drought, the man now has to walk two kilometers across the riverbed to reach her house. Musuk Nolte/ KEYSTONE

The Amazon has very little water due to the drought. The problem is exacerbated by the consequences of climate change. This threatens biodiversity, destroys ecosystems and has consequences for the local population, who depend on the Amazon for their survival. Many settlers are faced with the difficult decision to leave their homes and move to urban regions.

The pictures were taken by Musuk Nolte.

Elidia Carolina lives with her partner and two-year-old daughter in a stilt house that is normally above water. Because of the drought, the area around their home now looks like a desert. They have to walk almost two kilometers to reach the banks of the Solimões River. Musuk Nolte/ KEYSTONE

Winning photo Asia "Singles"

Protesters destroy a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka. Suvra Kanti/ KEYSTONE

In July 2024, a wave of student protests in Bangladesh escalated into a nationwide uprising against the government, which was accused of unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances and suppression of criticism.

The picture was taken by Suvra Kanti.

People in the streets of a Beirut suburb look fearfully at the sky. They have left their homes to find shelter from air strikes by the Israeli army. Murat Senguel/ KEYSTONE

In September 2024, open war broke out between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel first launched air strikes in the south of Lebanon and then began a ground offensive. It later also attacked Hezbollah targets in the densely populated capital Beirut.

The picture was taken by Murat Senguel.

Winning photo Asia "Stories"

Young women attend an English school in the west of Kabul. Thanks to an exemption granted by the Taliban, they can study here, but do not receive an official Afghan diploma. The women's goal: To leave Afghanistan and complete their education abroad. Kiana Hayeri/ KEYSTONE

In Afghanistan, the Taliban prohibit women from attending higher education and hardly allow them to work outside the home. In some areas, they are not allowed to leave their homes without a male escort. Places such as schools, parks, gyms, beauty salons and offices that used to be open to women are now forbidden. Despite these bans, Afghan women are secretly defending themselves - for example in private homes, secret schools or at parties.

The pictures were taken by Kiana Hayeri.

In Kabul, a bridal store has covered the faces of the dolls with plastic bags because stores are not allowed to show female faces, neither on advertising posters nor in shop windows. Kiana Hayeri/ KEYSTONE

Winning photo Southeast Asia and Oceania "Singles"

Brazilian Gabriel Medina celebrates his good run in the surfing competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Tahiti. It seems as if he is floating on a cloud. Jerome Brouillet/ KEYSTONE

Surfing has been an Olympic discipline since 2020. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the surfing competitions were held in Tahiti, 26,000 kilometers from Paris. The island in French Polynesia is known for its high waves. The Brazilian Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal with his ride and a score of almost perfect 9.9. The picture after his ride received 9.5 million likes on his Instagram channel alone.

The picture was taken by Jerome Brouillet.

Nicole Motta (left) and her biological father Jang Dae-chang cry during an emotional reunion in Seoul, some 40 years after their separation. Jae C. Hong/ KEYSTONE

Nicole Motta was adopted from Korea in 1985. Her father was often away on business, and when he returned, he learned that a relative had given Nicole away without him knowing it. Almost 200,000 Korean children have been adopted into the USA since the 1950s, often with forged papers. Nicole found her father again 40 years later in Seoul, without a DNA test, she felt the connection immediately. The case stands for many similar cases that are now being investigated by a South Korean commission.

The picture was taken by Jae C. Hong.

Winning photo Southeast Asia and Oceania "Stories"

A man sprays alcohol on a macaque to stop it from stealing food. Chalinee Thirasupa/ KEYSTONE

In Lopburi, north of Bangkok, monkeys (macaques) are part of everyday life. The town, also known as "Monkey Town", attracts tourists who come to see and feed the animals. Before 2020, over 3,000 monkeys lived there. When tourists stopped coming because of corona, the macaques became aggressive: they attacked residents, stole food and fought with each other. To solve the problem, the authorities launched a programme to sterilize the monkeys in April 2024.

These pictures were taken by Chalinee Thirasupa.