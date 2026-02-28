The USA and Israel have launched coordinated attacks on Iran. According to several international media outlets, the strikes were not only directed against military infrastructure, but specifically against the top of the Iranian power structure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to reports, the USA and Israel have launched a coordinated military action against Iran.

High-ranking political and military leaders are said to have been targeted.

Several death reports are circulating - official confirmations are partly missing or contradictory. Show more

But who are the leaders Trump is targeting? blue News presents the leadership of Iran.

Ali Khamenei - Supreme Leader

Ali Khamenei has been Iran's supreme leader for over 30 years IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei is said to have been the main target of the attacks. An Israeli official told the news agency that Khamenei was not in Tehran at the time of the strikes, but in a safe place. According to the media, Iran's foreign minister stated that Khamenei was alive "as far as I know". He has not appeared in public since the attacks.

Ali Khamenei has been the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran since 1989 and is therefore the most politically and religiously powerful person in the state. He is above the president, parliament and government and has the final say in matters of military, foreign policy and security. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he directly controls the Revolutionary Guards and the secret services. His position makes him the central power factor in the Iranian system.

Masoud Pezeshkian - President

Masoud Pezeshkian (m.) is formally the head of state. KEYSTONE

Masoud Pezeshkian is President of Iran and heads the government. He is formally the head of state, but is subject to the authority of the Supreme Leader on key strategic issues. The president is responsible for the implementation of domestic political programs as well as economic and administrative decisions. Internationally, he represents Iran at diplomatic level.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, citing a presidential source, that Peseshkian is alive and in good health. Internationally, he is considered the formal head of state, while Khamenei holds de facto supreme power.

Aziz Nasirzadeh - Minister of Defense

Iran's Minister of Defense Aziz Nasirzadeh. KEYSTONE

As Minister of Defence, Aziz Nasirzadeh was responsible for the country's military organization and armament strategy. The Ministry of Defence coordinates the regular armed forces and is involved in the development of military programs. In Iran, the Revolutionary Guards exist as an independent power structure alongside the regular army. The Minister of Defense therefore plays a central role in the strategic orientation of military capacities.

Reuters reported, citing several sources, that Nasirzadeh had been killed in the Israeli attacks. There was initially no independent confirmation from the Iranian side.

Mohammad Pakpour - Commander of the Revolutionary Guards

Mohammad Pakpour led the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. Wikimedia

Mohammad Pakpour led the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), an elite unit with considerable political and economic influence in the country. The Revolutionary Guards report directly to the Supreme Leader and are responsible for many strategic operations at home and abroad. They are considered a central pillar of the power structure in Tehran. They are subject to international sanctions due to their role in regional conflicts.

Mohammad Pakpour was also reported killed. Here, too, there has been no independent confirmation to date.

Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi - Chief of General Staff

Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi is Iran's Chief of General Staff (l.) Bild: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

CNN reported, citing Israeli sources, that Chief of General Staff Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi was also among the targets. So far there is no confirmed information about his status.

Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi is Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces. In this role, he coordinates military activities between the army, air force, navy and other branches of the armed forces. The Chief of General Staff is operationally responsible for strategic planning and operational command. His position is crucial for the country's military response capability.

Ali Shamkhani - Secretary of the Defense Council

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the newly created Iranian Defense Council, KEYSTONE

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the newly created Iranian Defense Council, is also believed to have been targeted. Here too, it is unclear whether he was injured or killed.

Ali Shamkhani has been one of Iran's influential security strategists for years. As Secretary of the Defense Council, he is involved in strategic decisions on national security. His previous positions include Minister of Defense and long-standing security advisor. He is considered to be politically well-connected within the Iranian power apparatus.

Ali Larijani - National Security Council

Ali Larijani is head of the National Security Council. IMAGO/Middle East Images

Ali Larijani has held various high-ranking state offices, including Speaker of Parliament. As Secretary of the National Security Council, he deals with strategic security issues. The National Security Council coordinates military, foreign policy and security policy decisions. Larijani has been part of the country's political elite for years.

Official information on his whereabouts is still missing.