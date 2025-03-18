Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone again. (archive picture) Bild: Evan Vucci/AP/Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin via AP/dpa

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have once again discussed the war in Ukraine. Putin is putting the brakes on peace negotiations, but a first step seems to have been taken. The most important points at a glance.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have spoken on the phone and discussed the war in Ukraine.

Putin has agreed to suspend attacks on energy infrastructure.

However, the Russian president continues to reject a complete ceasefire.

Below are answers to important questions about the conversation. Show more

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have spoken again by telephone about a possible end to the war in Ukraine. Putin agreed to a proposal from the USA that all attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure should be stopped for the time being. Kiev should do the same as the Kremlin.

It was the second telephone conversation between the two heads of state since Trump took office again on January 20, 2025. What exactly was discussed, what should happen next and what do the results of the conversation mean for Putin and Trump?

What exactly did Trump and Putin agree?

Vladimir Putin has agreed to suspend attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days. The Kremlin leader is said to have already given the order. It is unclear when it will apply, but the White House is talking about an immediate start.

Putin is demanding that Ukraine does the same in return. The proposal for this first step towards a ceasefire came from the US government. Hopes for a 30-day complete ceasefire could not be fulfilled.

What role did Ukraine play in the agreement?

Not directly, because no representative of the Ukrainian government was involved in any way. However, in contrast to the Kremlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire. Kiev has thus signaled precisely the willingness to make peace that Trump had previously accused it of lacking.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would have agreed to a complete 30-day ceasefire. (archive picture) Bild: Ukraine Presidency/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

What happens now?

In addition to the pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, Trump has agreed to start talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea. These should begin as soon as possible. This could take place in Saudi Arabia, where the talks are due to continue soon. A personal meeting between the two heads of state is also possible.

What can be deduced from the conversation about Vladimir Putin's behavior?

Putin remains firm. The Kremlin set two conditions: The West must not supply any more weapons or intelligence information to Kiev and Ukraine must not use the time gained to recruit more soldiers or rearm. There was initially no mention of comparable restrictions for Russia.

The Kremlin is also not backing down from its demands for an agreement on a final peace. In addition to its own security interests, i.e. a ban on Ukraine joining NATO, this also includes "eliminating the causes of the conflict". Moscow accuses Kiev of oppressing the Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine and promoting nationalism. The demand could indicate a claim to further influence over politics in Kiev.

What does the outcome of the talks mean for Donald Trump?

The US President started the negotiations with maximum demands - but his promise to end the Russian war of aggression within 24 hours has not been fulfilled. Now it is important for Trump to at least end the war quickly.

The agreement on a partial ceasefire is a first step that Trump is presenting to his supporters as a success: On Truth Social, he stated after the talks that "many elements of a peace treaty" had been discussed and that the process was "well underway". However, the question is whether he will be able to achieve this goal soon. Because although Vladimir Putin is willing to talk, he tends to rein in the process.

This article was created with the help of material from the dpa news agency.