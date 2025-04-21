Millions of people mourn the Pope. dpa

Millions of people are mourning the death of Pope Francis. Condolences are arriving from all over the world.

Millions of people around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis. According to the Vatican, the head of the Roman Catholic Church died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The reactions at a glance:

President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter: "He was a great spiritual leader, a tireless advocate of peace, and his human warmth was a comfort not only for Catholics. Pope Francis has left us. His legacy will remain."

British King Charles III: "His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his efforts to promote the unity of the Church and his tireless commitment to the common concerns of all believers," Charles said, according to a statement from the palace. "Through his work and care for people and the earth, he deeply touched the lives of countless people."

US Vice President JD Vance: "I was pleased to see him again yesterday, although he was obviously very ill. (...) May God grant him peace."

German Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz: "The death of Pope Francis fills me with great sadness. Francis will be remembered for his tireless commitment to the weakest members of society, for justice and reconciliation."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face."

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon: "He was a humble man whose legacy includes his unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, social justice and interfaith dialog. My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn his loss."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "With his humility and sincere love for the less fortunate, he inspired millions, far beyond the boundaries of the Catholic Church," von der Leyen wrote. "My thoughts are with all those who feel this deep loss."

Pope Francis inspired millions of people with his humility, said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU Council President Antonio Costa said that the great global challenges of our time were just as close to Pope Francis' heart as the everyday problems of all people. "May his ideas continue to lead us into a hopeful future."

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas expressed her condolences to "all Catholics around the world". "When we met recently in Rome, I thanked Pope Francis for his strong leadership in protecting the most vulnerable and defending human dignity."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: "We are leaving behind a great man and a great pastor. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in times of trial and suffering."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called her acquaintance with Pope Francis "a privilege".

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez: "I regret the passing of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban: "We thank you for everything, Holy Father! We bid you farewell."

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda: "The world has lost a steadfast ambassador of peace and justice, a defender of all people who did not ignore cultural, social or political differences and divisions and who cared about everyone and everything in the world."

Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins: "On the pressing issues of our time - such as global hunger and poverty, climate change and justice, the fate of migrants and indigenous peoples, the disenfranchised, and the fundamental need for global peace and diplomatic solutions - Pope Francis consistently raised his voice. It was a constant appeal to a common humanity."

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: "Pope Francis lived his faith and vocation in word and deed. In his humble life and in his weekly audiences, he demonstrated his commitment to peace, equality and inclusion. (...) As we mourn his death, we celebrate the gift of his life and his presence among us (...)."

The highest representatives of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land have expressed their grief following the death of Pope Francis. The Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem wrote in a post on Platform X that Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa and all the bishops, clergy and faithful of the Holy Land expressed their deepest condolences. "May the Lord receive him into his kingdom and glory." Pizzaballa is the highest Catholic dignitary in the region.