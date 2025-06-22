The USA has dealt a serious blow to Iran's nuclear program with "Operation Midnight Hammer". The facilities are heavily secured and partly underground.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA entered the conflict between Israel and Iran and bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday night.

This involved 14 massive bunker-busting GBU-57 bombs.

The targets attacked were the heavily secured and partially underground facilities of Natan, Fordo and Isfahan. Show more

The USA has entered the war between Iran and Israel and attacked Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday night. US President Donald Trump described the facilities in Fordo, Natan and Isfahan as the country's "three most important nuclear facilities".

According to the Pentagon, the US attacked them with a total of 14 GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs. The US operation, known as "Midnight Hammer", was the first combat use of the massive bunker-busting bomb. Dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles were also used.

The Iranian nuclear program was dealt a severe blow. These are the three Iranian nuclear facilities that were bombed:

Natans

The heavily secured Natan nuclear plant around 250 kilometers south of Tehran is the best-known Iranian nuclear facility; its existence was revealed in 2002. It consists of an above-ground and an underground uranium enrichment plant with a total of almost 70 cascades in which centrifuges are connected in series. There are more than 10,000 individual centrifuges in total.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, had confirmed before the US attacks that the facility had already been hit by Israel. The Israeli army spoke of attacks on the "heart of the Iranian enrichment program".

The Natan nuclear facility in a photo from 2005. Abedin Taherkenareh/epa/dpa (Archivbild)

Fordo

The USA used at least two GBU-57 bombs against the underground Fordo nuclear plant near the holy city of Ghom, as it is the deepest underground and Israeli bombs cannot reach it. The construction in Fordo was carried out in violation of UN resolutions and was brought to the attention of the IAEA in September 2009. The facility, located in a mountainous area near a military base, was initially described by Tehran as an "auxiliary site" in the event of air strikes, before Tehran announced that it was a facility for the high enrichment of uranium with space for 3,000 centrifuges.

Uranium particles enriched to 83.7 percent were discovered in Fordo in 2023. Iran described these as the product of "unintentional fluctuations" during the enrichment process. According to Trump, Fordo is Iran's "main facility".

The underground nuclear facility in Fordo. The impacts after the attacks are clearly visible. EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT/KEYSTONE

Isfahan

In Isfahan in the center of Iran, the yellow uranium oxide (yellowcake) extracted from mines in the desert is converted into uranium tetrafluoride (UF4) and then into uranium hexafluoride (UF6). This uranium conversion is a preliminary stage of enrichment, in which the uranium is later processed so that it can be used as fuel for power plants or for nuclear weapons. The uranium conversion plant was industrially tested in 2004.

In April 2009, a laboratory was inaugurated to produce low-enriched nuclear fuel for potential nuclear power plants. In July 2022, Iran announced plans to build a new research reactor on the site.

Four of the buildings in Isfahan had already been hit by Israel before the US intervention, including a uranium conversion facility.

Isfahan is located in the geographical center of Iran. epa/EPA/dpa (Archivbild)

With material from the news agency afp.