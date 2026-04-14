The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has begun. The struggle for a deal continues. And US Vice President JD Vance has now confirmed that Tehran must hand over its uranium and refrain from further enrichment. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the inconclusive first round of direct negotiations between the USA and Iran since the start of the war, US Vice President JD Vance nevertheless speaks of real progress.

According to Vance, the USA is primarily concerned with two things: getting the highly enriched uranium out of the country and preventing Tehran from enriching uranium again.

According to media reports, the USA has called on Iran to refrain from enriching uranium for 20 years.

By making such a demand, the USA would soften its previous position.

Shortly before a historic meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, the head of Hezbollah called for the upcoming talks between Lebanon and Israel to be broken off. Show more

The USA had actually already declared that the war against Iran had been won. However, there is no sign of any rapprochement on their main demand. It remains to be seen if and when negotiations will continue.

blue News summarizes what happened on Tuesday night (14.4.).

Vance names two sticking points from the negotiations

After the inconclusive first round of direct negotiations between the USA and Iran since the start of the war, US Vice President JD Vance nevertheless speaks of real progress. However, he believes the ball is in Iran's court to give in on the nuclear program. According to media reports, the demands of the two sides are far apart.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is toughening his stance against the leadership in Tehran and refusing passage to ships in the Strait of Hormuz if they have Iranian ports as their destination or starting point. It remains to be seen whether a further round of negotiations will take place. According to unconfirmed reports, a second meeting is on the cards for this Thursday.

Despite existing differences, many things went in the right direction during the negotiations in Pakistan at the weekend, Vance told Fox News. "We have made great progress." However, the ball is now in Tehran's court to make concessions on the most important point from the US perspective - the nuclear program.

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE says the ball is in Iran's court after peace talks collapsed: "We made very clear, look, these are the things that we're willing to give, but these are the things that we must have. We must have the enriched material out of Iran. We must have their conclusive… pic.twitter.com/DA9Je52Qu0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2026

According to Vance, the USA is primarily concerned with two things: getting the highly enriched uranium out of the country and preventing Tehran from enriching uranium again. The Iranians have approached the USA on these two points. "But they have not moved far enough," said Vance. When asked if and when further negotiations would take place, he left the question open.

On the front page of the Iranian daily newspaper "Hamshahri" on Monday is a picture of the Iranian parliament speaker and his country's chief negotiator, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (l.), and US Vice President JD Vance with the headline "We have won the negotiations". Image: Keystone/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh

Reports: US demands no uranium enrichment from Iran for 20 years

According to media reports, the USA has called on Iran to refrain from enriching uranium for 20 years. The news portal Axios and the Wall Street Journal, citing a US official and an informed source or persons familiar with the matter, reported that they had submitted a corresponding proposal to Tehran during negotiations at the weekend.

With a corresponding demand, the US would soften its previous position. US President Donald Trump, for example, recently emphasized that there would be no uranium enrichment - without limiting his demand to a specific period of time.

According to information from the US media, Iran, for its part, has proposed not enriching uranium for a shorter period of time. Axios spoke of a period in the "single-digit" range, the Wall Street Journal of a few years. According to reports, the Iranians also rejected the US demand that the highly enriched uranium, which is said to be located deep under Iran's nuclear facilities, be removed from the country.

Hezbollah chief calls for negotiations with Israel to be canceled

Shortly before a historic meeting between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim has called for the upcoming talks between Lebanon and Israel to be called off. In a televised speech, Kassim called on the government in Beirut to adopt a "historic stance". It should cancel the meeting.

For the first time in decades, the Lebanese government and Israel are starting direct talks at a political level in Washington today. Israel is seeking a permanent peace agreement with Lebanon and the disarmament of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Lebanese government initially wants to achieve a ceasefire in the current war and a withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south of Lebanon.