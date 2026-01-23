Where’s the best place to stop on your way to vacation? The Touring Club Switzerland tested 129 rest stops in France, Spain, and Portugal. The results are clear.

The rest stop in Algarrobo is among the worst in Europe.

TCS test shows These are the worst highway rest stops in Europe

No time? blue News summarizes for you The TCS examined 129 rest stops in France, Spain, and Portugal and found significant differences in quality.

France received the highest ratings and stood out particularly for its infrastructure, cleanliness, and charging options.

Spain brings up the rear, mainly due to a lack of and, in some cases, malfunctioning fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.

Anyone traveling south by car in the coming weeks is likely to stop at a rest stop sooner or later. That’s exactly where the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) took a closer look.

For its latest test, two experts visited a total of 129 rest stops along major highway routes in France, Spain, and Portugal in the spring of 2026. They covered nearly 10,000 kilometers in the process. Among other things, they evaluated parking lots, dining options, shopping facilities, amenities for RVs, recreational areas, and the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The results show clear differences between the countries.

France clearly takes the lead

With an average rating of 69.5 percent, France performs best. Of the 52 service stations tested, nine were rated “excellent” and another 36 “highly recommended.”

According to TCS, the infrastructure for travelers stood out as particularly positive. Many facilities feature modern restrooms, drinking water stations, showers, and amenities for RVs. There are also playgrounds, picnic areas, dog parks, and fitness facilities.

Electric car owners also benefit. Fast-charging stations are widespread and easy to use. Less impressive, however, is the food selection, which is often limited.

These are the worst highway rest stops in France Relais Bouguenais

Treillères

Communay Sud

Portugal scores high on food and shopping options

Portugal ranks in the middle of the pack with 56.9 percent. While no rest stop achieves the top score, several facilities perform well.

The dining options and shopping facilities receive particular praise. Portugal also achieves solid results in terms of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

On the other hand, there are deductions for services offered to RV travelers. Waste disposal stations for gray and black water, as well as drinking water supplies, are reportedly limited in many places.

These are Portugal’s worst highway rest stops Galp Coronado

Alcochete

Palmela

Spain has particular problems with electric cars

The results for Spain are significantly worse. The country achieves an average rating of just 41.8 percent, clearly landing in last place.

The TCS is particularly critical of the situation regarding fast-charging stations. Only slightly more than one in ten of the rest stops tested even has fast-charging points. In addition, numerous stations were defective or out of service during the test.

Price transparency and payment options were also criticized. Overall, only eleven of the 60 rest stops tested exceeded the 50 percent mark.

For Swiss travelers heading toward the Mediterranean this summer, the conclusion is clear: those driving through France currently have the best conditions for a relaxing break along the way.