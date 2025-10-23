Demolition work on the White House for Trump's ballroom - Gallery To make way for the ballroom desired by US President Donald Trump, part of the East Wing of the White House is being demolished. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin The demolition of the East Wing continued on Wednesday (October 22, 2025). Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin This is what the new White House Ballroom will look like: US President Donald Trump showed a rendering of a 3D model of the building during his meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on October 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon What was left of the former ballroom on October 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin A Secret Service officer observes the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, which is to be rebuilt with private donations. (October 22, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Shawn Thew Passersby watch the destruction of the East Wing of the White House on October 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Demolition work on the White House for Trump's ballroom - Gallery To make way for the ballroom desired by US President Donald Trump, part of the East Wing of the White House is being demolished. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin The demolition of the East Wing continued on Wednesday (October 22, 2025). Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin This is what the new White House Ballroom will look like: US President Donald Trump showed a rendering of a 3D model of the building during his meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on October 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon What was left of the former ballroom on October 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin A Secret Service officer observes the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, which is to be rebuilt with private donations. (October 22, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Shawn Thew Passersby watch the destruction of the East Wing of the White House on October 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A new ballroom is to be built: Trump calls the 300-million-dollar project a long-awaited modernization, critics speak of a massive intervention in history.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At first there was only talk of modernizing the East Wing of the White House.

Now US President Donald Trump has declared that the East Wing will have to be almost completely demolished to make room for his 300-million-dollar ballroom.

Monument and civil rights organizations such as the National Trust for Historic Preservation accuse Trump of interfering with the historic ensemble without appropriate approval procedures.

They are calling for construction to be halted until the project has been reviewed by the relevant federal commissions.

The hall, which according to Trump is now expected to cost around 300 million dollars to build, will provide space for around 1,000 guests.

The project is to be financed out of Trump's own pocket - and through donations. Show more

According to the latest information from US President Donald Trump, almost the entire east wing of the historic building will have to make way for a new ballroom in the White House. Trump made the announcement at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington. According to Trump's earlier statements, this part of the White House was only to be modernized as part of the construction work. Critics are now accusing him of breaking his word. The demolition work had already begun on Monday. According to media reports, it should be completed in the coming days.

Monument and civil rights organizations such as the National Trust for Historic Preservation are accusing Trump of interfering with the historic ensemble without appropriate approval procedures and are calling for a halt to construction until the project has been reviewed by the relevant federal commissions. According to the US media, however, Trump's government points out that the president does not require formal approval for structural changes to the residence. However, previous presidents have often had major renovations voluntarily reviewed by the relevant commissions.

BREAKING: Trump has changed his mind and decided to demolish the entire East Wing of the White House, the NYT reports.



How is this even legal?

pic.twitter.com/EVgUWYMoLk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 22, 2025

Alphabet donates 22 million dollars

The hall, the cost of which has already risen to 250 million dollars, will provide space for around 1000 guests. The project is to be financed by Trump himself and donors. However, it is unclear exactly how much he himself will contribute.

Who the donors are should also remain a secret. However, a dinner that Trump hosted for ballroom donors last week included the Winklevoss twins, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and representatives from technology giants Microsoft, Google and Palantir, according toNew York Magazine.

YouTube parent company Alphabet is said to have contributed 22 million dollars to the project. The amount is part of an agreement with Trump over his previous ban from the video streaming platform. The exact composition of the other donations and their origin are unclear.

The approximately 8,000 square meter ballroom is to be connected to the main building via a lobby and a bridge, Trump said. "We had to tear down the existing building to do it right," he explained. Parts of the foundations and "certain areas" would remain, but he had not wanted to allow what he considered to be a less than beautiful east wing to negatively impact his new "expensive, beautiful building".

It’s not his house.



It’s your house.



And he’s destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchFF5U1nO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2025

Controversy over the historical value of the building

Trump had emphasized in July that the ballroom would not touch the White House. In a post on Monday, he wrote that the East Wing would be "modernized" as part of the project. On Wednesday, Trump then denied the allegations and said again: "We are not touching the White House." He added: "Many presidents have made changes - this one fits the White House beautifully." The desire for a large room for receptions and state banquets has existed for over 150 years, and the East Wing was no longer in its original condition anyway, he said.

Trump spokeswoman criticizes "artificial outrage"

According to the White House, the ballroom is to retain the neoclassical style of the presidential residence. Drafts show a ballroom with gilded Corinthian columns, crystal chandeliers and a black and white checkered marble floor. According to the US media, Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt described the criticism as "artificial outrage".

The East Wing, which traditionally housed the First Lady's offices, was built in 1942 and has been renovated several times. According to the White House, all historical elements have been documented and stored. The White House Historical Association said the wing had been extensively digitally scanned before its demolition to create a historical archive.

Ballroom to stand before the end of Trump's term in office

The project is part of a series of renovations that Trump is using to remodel the government headquarters to his liking - including large flagpoles, a newly paved rose garden and gold-colored decorations in the Oval Office. Work on the ballroom is due to be completed before the end of Trump's second term in January 2029.