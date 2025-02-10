The singer Seal sings an old song dressed as a seal. Screenshot

This year's Super Bowl once again featured a number of commercials with a star-studded line-up. 48 companies competed for the attention of viewers, including Swiss companies.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Super Bowl is not only watched for the football game, but also for the commercials.

This year, 30 advertising seconds are said to have cost around eight million dollars.

Two Swiss companies were also involved. Show more

There are probably actually a few Americans who actually watch the Super Bowl because of the football game. Even more popular, however, is the half-time show, this year with Kendrick Lamar.

But then there are those who tune in solely for the commercials. These have achieved cult status over the years.

This year, 30 advertising seconds are said to have cost around eight million dollars. Half a million more than in 2024, as the Tages-Anzeiger writes, compared to 5.4 million dollars in 2020. This does not even include the costs for production and the celebrity advertising faces.

48 companies tried to make the best advertising clip. Here are a few examples:

Roger Federer talks to Elmo

A Swiss was also seen at the Super Bowl, namely Roger Federer. In the commercial for On, he talks to Elmo from Sesame Street about the alphabet. He tries to explain the On logo to the red plush toy.

Novartis focuses on breasts

In addition to On, another Swiss company was also present: Novartis. And they focused on breasts. Close-ups of cheerleaders, celebrities and unknown women. But not for fun, but for breast cancer prevention.

This breast cancer commercial is wild, lol. pic.twitter.com/azEkOW19Va — Paul (@WomanDefiner) February 10, 2025

Beckham has a twin brother

An advertisement featuring David Beckham is a must at the Super Bowl. Last year, he made fun of himself together with his wife Victoria Beckham for the food delivery company UberEats. This year, he learns in the clip that he has a twin brother through the beer brewer Stella Artois.

When Sally met Hellmann's

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are back at the Katz' Diner. The same place where she demonstrated how to fake an orgasm in 1989 in the legendary "When Harry met Sally" scene. 36 years later, the same thing happens again. This time, however, because of Hellmann's mayonnaise.

Here's the original:

Seal becomes a seal and sings

It's probably the weirdest commercial at this year's Super Bowl: someone persuaded singer Seal - which means seal in German - to play himself as a seal and sing an old hit at the same time.

The video is about the drink Mountain Dew Baja Blast with tropical and lime flavors. Why does it contain seals? No idea.