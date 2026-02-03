Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo. Image: US-Justizministerium

The publication of further parts of the Epstein dossier is causing problems for super-rich people such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, but explosive details about the powerful US president are also becoming public. The big question now is: why didn't the authorities act long ago?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell claims that the authorities have reached "secret settlements" with 4 co-conspirators and 25 men involved in the scandal.

Now the Justice Department has released more material, but it allegedly only includes half of all the documents.

Bill Gates, Elon Musk and ex-Prince Andrew appear in the files. Richard Branson wrote to Epstein about his "harem".

"The guy is disgusting": Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick claims to have sent Epstein packing in 2005, but emails show that he wanted to visit the pedophile's island in 2012.

There are strong accusations against Donald Trump: Professor David Cay Johnston finds it "disturbing" that the FBI did nothing about the statements. Show more

"Ghislaine Maxwell has just lobbed a rhetorical grenade into the middle of Washington's most embarrassing silence," writes "The Daily Beast" floridly. According to the article, the imprisoned confidante of Jeffrey Epstein has accused the Department of Justice of protecting 29 people close to the pedophile in a petition for a writ of habeas corpus.

The individuals are said to be "four co-conspirators" and "25 men" who had reached "secret settlements" with the authorities - and had never been charged. Who these people are is not specified in Maxwell's 52-page petition, with which the 64-year-old is seeking to have her prison sentence shortened or overturned.

Democratic members of Congress are demanding access to Ghislaine Maxwell after reports of her again recieving preferential treatment in prison. That alone tells you oversight has been missing for years.



[image or embed] — Amber Woods @Amber Speaks Up (@amberspeaks.bsky.social) 25. Januar 2026 um 22:43

Shortly after this "rhetorical grenade", the Ministry of Justice drops a bombshell: More than six weeks after the deadline to release the Epstein files passed, the agency posts more than three million pages of information online.

"Why didn't they arrest this guy years ago?"

The scandal is also a topic on "Real Time with Bill Maher", where the late release of the files and the explosive information they contain about Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and other billionaires is discussed.

About Jeffrey Epstein, TV host Maher says: "Jesus Christ, why didn't they arrest this guy years ago if they had all this information?" - "That's part of the problem," agrees Joe Scarborough, who used to be a Republican congressman but has become estranged from the party and is now a presenter on the US channel "MS Now".

‼️The name of the Dalai Lama is mentioned 169 times in the Epstein files



Including — in the context of personal meetings.



It turns out that the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism followers may also have met with Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/Ne3rW4xmxx — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 2, 2026

"I remember in 2015 and 2016, we kept asking on our show, why isn't this guy in jail? He got this sweetheart deal in Florida, he still has the elites gathered around him," Scarborough continues. "The question is: Why are the authorities protecting the rich and powerful around him - and continuing to do so?"

Branson: Epstein should bring his "harem" with him

Maher adds that Elon Musk claimed in 2019 that Epstein had repeatedly wanted to invite him to his island, but the billionaire had declined.

"According to the emails, [Epstein] asked: 'Are you coming [to the island] by helicopter?' 'Probably [only] [Musk's then wife] Tallulah and I are coming. What day/night is the wildest party on your island?" Musk replied to the pedophile.

Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.



Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit. https://t.co/9Pd3LXFeFm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2025

"Oh my goodness," groans former MP Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is also taking part in the discussion. "But weren't there some files that were released today and later deleted?" Scarborough confirms: It's supposed to be data pertaining to the president, he says. "I agreed to a law not too long ago that says all files must be made public. And that should apply."

Maher reads out another revelation about a billionaire. On September 11, 2014, British entrepreneur Richard Branson wrote Epstein, "It was really nice to see you yesterday. Whenever you are in the area we would love to see you as long as you bring your harem." And, "As a single guy, you seem to have a thing for women, but there's nothing wrong with that."

Lutnick caught in brazen lies

Bill Gates and the former Prince Andrew also feature prominently in the files. However, it was not only the rich who were close to the paedophile, but also the powerful. Howard Lutnick's outing is particularly embarrassing: the trade minister spoke about the paedophile in October - and acted as if the issue was none of his business.

"The guy is disgusting", Lutnick said about Epstein. "Get a massage," Epstein said, enticing his guests. "I assume what happens in the massage room was videotaped. The guy was the biggest blackmailer ever," says Lutnick. It was probably because of the videos that Epstein was given such good prison conditions.

Lutnick on Epstein: Devine: So how come these other people could hang around him and not see it? Lutnick: They participated. That's what his M.O. was, "Get a massage" And what happened in that massage room, I assume is on video. This guy was the greatest blackmailer ever. That's how he had money.



[image or embed] — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2. Oktober 2025 um 01:23

Lutnick had made it clear to Epstein in 2005 that he wanted nothing to do with him. But now emails from Epstein's files show that the 64-year-old was still trying to get an invitation to Epstein's island in 2012. According to the New York Times, Lutnick's claim that he never spent any more time with the convict cannot be upheld either.

Strong accusations against Trump

The biggest fish in the Epstein swamp, however, is undoubtedly Donald Trump, against whom harsh accusations have been made. An email from an FBI special investigation team dated August 7, 2025 contains a list of various accusations against the US President.

Trump and Epstein at a party in 1992. Image: NBC News

One of Epstein's personal assistants reported that Trump had repeatedly attended the paedophile's parties with Bill Clinton. Much more serious, however, is another piece of information: a person reported to the FBI that the president had sex with a 13-year-old girl in New Jersey 35 years ago.

List of allegations against Trump. US-Justizministerium

According to the report, Trump forced the girl to perform oral sex on him - and allegedly punched her in the face when she bit his inner sanctum during the act. The FBI has classified the story as implausible. The presumption of innocence applies to Trump.

Why this "FBI inaction"?

"This accusation is particularly disturbing because the FBI has done nothing," says journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner David Cay Johnston in an interview with the "Trump Report". "There are several documents that point to FBI inaction. That in itself is quite disturbing."

A witness statement saying that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had videotaped a young woman for Trump. US-Justizministerium

Johnston asks, "How can an officer read that and not say, 'We need to investigate further.' Either to determine if the witness is credible or to begin a criminal investigation?"

A victim asks the authorities why no action is being taken against Trump. "This man is a monster," says the person. US-Justizministerium

Trump has no morals: "We are not talking about an isolated case," he says, referring to another allegation against Trump. Of course, it could be that the witnesses are lying or making things up. But: "There are various reports. [...] This is a serious failure on the part of the authorities because they didn't look at what was in front of them. There have been repeated allegations and there is a pattern there."

There are also many redactions

At the same time, the professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology criticizes the fact that even now only half of the Epstein files have been published. "There will be a big fight about this in court," predicts Johnston. Some of the emails would also concern his wife Melania. But: "There is a lot of redaction - more redaction than is appropriate."

Could this new information put the 79-year-old in trouble? "There is absolutely no chance whatsoever that the Justice Department is going to do anything because Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi was Attorney General in Florida - I called her the downright corrupt Pam Bondi," Johnston explains.

Jeffery Epstein in an undated photo. Image: US-Justizministerium

In her position in Florida, she wiped away lawsuits in which citizens wanted to take action against Trump's university. At the same time, she had received a prohibited campaign donation from a Trump organization. There is therefore "zero" probability that the judiciary will take action against the President.

In many cases, the statute of limitations has also expired, but civil lawsuits are still possible - especially since everything points to the fact that there are over 1000 underage Epstein victims.