The publication of thousands of emails from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has put celebrities in a tight spot. The documents reveal the reach of Epstein's network.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 20,000 pages of documents show that Jeffrey Epstein maintained extensive contacts with influential personalities in politics, business and academia even after his conviction.

These include email correspondence with former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump's party strategist Steve Bannon and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.

The revelations are increasing the pressure on Trump to publish the Epstein files, even if the documents do not contain any legal evidence for the individuals concerned. Show more

Last week, the oversight committee in the US House of Representatives published emails from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in which US President Donald Trump is mentioned.

The publication puts Trump under pressure to publish the so-called Epstein files. At the same time as the emails, 20,000 pages of documents were published showing Epstein's messages from 2009 to 2019 with people from business, politics and academia.

The documents are not legally incriminating for these individuals. However, it is clear that even as a convicted sex offender, Epstein continued to wield great influence in the highest circles of power.

An overview.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost his title of Prince in October due to persistent allegations about his connection to Epstein. Steve Parsons/Pool PA/dpa

The documents contain emails between Jeffrey Epstein and former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2011, Andrew wrote in response to the allegations made against him by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre: "I can't take this anymore."

In another email, Epstein appears to confirm the authenticity of the picture showing Andrew with Virginia Giuffre in 2001. Epstein writes: "Yes, she was on my plane and yes, she had her picture taken with Andrew, as did many of my employees."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any allegations and described the photo showing him with Giuffre as possibly manipulated.

Michael Wolff

The emails between journalist and author Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein raise new questions about his relationship with Donald Trump. Keystone

It is mainly emails between Epstein and Michael Wolff that incriminate Trump. Michael Wolff is a journalist and author who published the book "Fire and Fury" in 2018, which focuses on Donald Trump's first term in office. Wolff advises Epstein in the emails on how he should deal with Trump.

Wolff commented on the emails in an Instagram video, saying that he wanted to get Epstein to talk about his relationship with Trump. "I've been trying to talk about this story for a very long time," he says.

Lawrence Summers

Lawrence Summers was Secretary of the Treasury under former US President Bill Clinton. picture alliance / dpa

The documents also contain emails between Epstein and Lawrence "Larry" Summers, who was Treasury Secretary during Bill Clinton's presidency.

According to the emails, Summers and Epstein were often in contact. Among other things, he sought advice from Epstein on how to woo a woman romantically. In another email to Epstein, he suggests that women have lower IQs than men.

Yesterday, Summers told Politico that he was ashamed of his actions and took responsibility for the "misguided decision to remain in contact with Epstein."

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon was Donald Trump's chief strategist. Today, he is primarily known as a podcaster. Steven Hirsch/Pool New York Post/AP/dpa

In several emails from 2018, Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon sought advice from Epstein regarding a trip to Europe. On one occasion, Epstein wrote that he had just spoken to "one of the heads of state we discussed".

Several months later, Epstein advised: "If you want to play here, you have to invest time, Europe from afar doesn't work." But it was "doable", he said, adding that he could organize "one-on-one meetings" with many leaders of European countries.

Bannon has not yet commented on the emails.

Peter Mandelson

Peter Mandelson, former British ambassador in Washington, was in regular contact with Epstein. Keystone

Emails between Epstein and Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to Washington, were also made public by the publication of the documents.

After a connection between Mandelson and Epstein became known in September, Mandelson lost his job as ambassador. According to the documents, Mandelson is said to have congratulated Epstein on his birthday in 2003 and described him as his best friend ("best pal").

Mandelson said in September that he regretted ever getting to know Epstein. However, the new emails between Mandelson and Epstein now show that the two were in contact until 2016. In the emails, they discuss Donald Trump's entry into the White House and Mandelson's marriage.

Kathryn Ruemmler

Kathryn Ruemmler was an advisor in the White House under Barack Obama. imago

The former advisor to Barack Obama, Kathryn Ruemmler, had an exchange with Epstein about Donald Trump. In an email, Ruemmler described Trump as "disgusting".

In his reply, Epstein wrote that Trump was "even worse in reality and up close". In other emails to Ruemmler, Epstein mentioned several names of well-known people with whom he appears to have met shortly beforehand. She was "a welcome guest with all of them", he wrote.

Ruemmler has not yet commented on the emails.

Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel is a German-American tech investor. sda

According to the documents, Epstein invited the libertarian billionaire and entrepreneur Peter Thiel to his Caribbean island in November 2018.

Thiel deniedto Politico that he had ever visited the island.

Noam Chomsky

The linguist Noam Chomsky was also in personal contact with Epstein. sda

Epstein was also in contact with the linguist and social scientist Noam Chomsky. In August 2015, Epstein wrote that Chomsky should only fly to Greece if he felt well.

He had already once had to send a plane after a "left-wing friend" to take him to a doctor in New York. In the same email exchange, the billionaire offered the researcher the use of his apartment in the US metropolis or "again" his residence in the US state of New Mexico.

Chomsky has not yet commented on the emails.

Peggy Siegal

Peggy Siegal is a prominent PR consultant. IMAGO/Depositphotos

In 2011, Epstein asked PR consultant Peggy Siegal to seek support from Arianna Huffington, the co-founder of the "Huffington Post", to save his reputation - among other things by reporting critically on Virginia Giuffre.

"It was an idiotic request," Siegal told Politico about the emails. She had not agreed to it. Huffington also stated that she had never been contacted.

