US peace planThese people are sitting at the negotiating table in Geneva today
Lea Oetiker
23.11.2025
High-ranking representatives of the USA, Ukraine and Europe are meeting in Geneva today to discuss the 28-point plan on the war in Ukraine presented by Donald Trump. These people will be there.
23.11.2025, 12:20
23.11.2025, 12:27
Lea Oetiker
On Sunday, high-ranking representatives of the USA, Ukraine and their European allies will gather in Geneva to hold new talks on the course of the war in Ukraine.
The 28-point plan initiated by US President Donald Trump has caused concern in Europe and Ukraine in recent days and is putting transatlantic relations to the test.
These people are known to be attending the talks in Geneva today:
USA
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's diplomatic envoy abroad, are attending the talks in Geneva on behalf of the US. They arrived in the city on Sunday morning.
Rubio will lead the delegation, US circles confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The 28-point proposal would serve as a "solid basis for the ongoing negotiations", Rubio said.
Ukraine
The Ukrainian delegation consists of nine people - led by Andrij Jermak. He is a close confidant of Selenskyj. Also present are Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence, and Rustem Umerov, security secretary.
Europe
The German representative at the peace summit in Geneva is Günter Sautter, foreign policy advisor to Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. National security advisors from France and the UK and other European foreign policy advisors are also present.