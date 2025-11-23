Ukraine is working on a military component of security guarantees, according to Zelenskyi's chief of staff, Yermak. (archive picture) Gian Ehrenzeller/KEYSTONE/dpa

High-ranking representatives of the USA, Ukraine and Europe are meeting in Geneva today to discuss the 28-point plan on the war in Ukraine presented by Donald Trump. These people will be there.

On Sunday, high-ranking representatives of the USA, Ukraine and their European allies will gather in Geneva to hold new talks on the course of the war in Ukraine.

The 28-point plan initiated by US President Donald Trump has caused concern in Europe and Ukraine in recent days and is putting transatlantic relations to the test.

These people are known to be attending the talks in Geneva today:

USA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's diplomatic envoy abroad, are attending the talks in Geneva on behalf of the US. They arrived in the city on Sunday morning.

Rubio will lead the delegation, US circles confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The 28-point proposal would serve as a "solid basis for the ongoing negotiations", Rubio said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) and Special Representative Steve Witkoff (left) will lead the US delegation in Geneva on Sunday to negotiate the US peace plan. (archive picture) sda

Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation consists of nine people - led by Andrij Jermak. He is a close confidant of Selenskyj. Also present are Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence, and Rustem Umerov, security secretary.

Andriy Yermak leads the Ukrainian delegation. (archive picture) Gian Ehrenzeller/KEYSTONE/dpa

Europe

The German representative at the peace summit in Geneva is Günter Sautter, foreign policy advisor to Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. National security advisors from France and the UK and other European foreign policy advisors are also present.

The picture was taken in Paris in April. Günter Sautter is on the far right. KEYSTONE

Russia

No participation planned.