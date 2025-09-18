16:20

Trump thanks for the hospitality and the honor he received at the royal palace. "We will never forget this." The US President praised the bilateral relations and emphasized the historical connections.

"I think it's a better deal for you than it is for us," said Trump, attesting to Starmer's good negotiations. Together, they want to initiate the "next technological revolution". The UK will continue to be supplied with the best AI chips, Trump promises. They also want to work together on quantum computers.

Now Trump is praising himself: Once again he wants us to believe that 17 trillion dollars will be invested in the USA. Much more than the Biden government achieved. The job situation is great. And he has only been in office for eight months.

He has ended seven wars, Trump continues to fib. Except for Ukraine: "Putin left me hanging", says Trump. But they will get it done. Washington has invested 350 billion dollars in Ukraine. But that's not true.