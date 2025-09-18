Press conference in the live ticker "These people are so guilty. I know them all. They are smart people. They are sick people"
Philipp Dahm
18.9.2025
After the British royals welcomed Trump with kettledrums and trumpets, the US President met Prime Minister Keir Starmer to talk politics. This is how the final press conference before the return flight went.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Donald Trump and Keir Starmer held a joint press conference.
- Donald Trump then flew back to the USA after his state visit to the UK.
- Trump and Starmer have signed a tech prosperity deal worth 340 billion dollars
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
16:56
End of the live ticker
Thank you for your attention!
-
16:56
Last question
What about Trump's sanctions against Russia? Was the Alaska summit a mistake? "If the price of oil goes down, he'll stop the war," Trump says of Putin. He is prepared to do more, but not if others buy Russia's oil. Because that would disappoint him. "You can't do that."
-
4:51 p.m.
Hamas and Jimmy Kimmel
Why does Starmer not want to recognize Palestine until Trump is gone? Does he want to reward Hamas? The prime minister disagrees and gets a pat on the back from Trump.
Trump will also be referring to Jimmy Kimmel's departure: That was mainly due to his ratings, Trump fends off the question of which country has more freedom of speech.
-
16:46
Trump: "These people are so guilty. I know them all. They're smart people. They are sick people"
A US journalist asks Trump if there would be anything new about the "autopen". No, but Trump repeats his old accusations that Democrats used Joe Biden and virtually forged his signatures against his will with an automatic pen. "These people are so guilty. I know them all. They're smart people. They're sick people. And they're using the autopen."
-
4:42 p.m.
Starmer responds quickly for Trump
12,000 people in the UK have been prosecuted for hate speech. What does Trump say? Starmer jumps in: Free speech is very important, the prime minister emphasizes. Intervention is needed if paedophilia or suicide are propagated.
-
4.38 pm
From the tragedy in Ukraine to Trump's successes
Why did Putin leave Trump hanging? Because he kills people and loses even more people, the president remarks somewhat clumsily. But the war would not have started if he had been at the helm. The reasoning is familiar. The New Yorker takes a mental turn and talks again about his peace successes: "At some point we all hugged each other," he says. He claims to have pacified India and Pakistan. But that's not true.
-
16:31
A steep template for Trump: "We've done a great job. Good question, by the way!"
A reporter says Trump is doing everything right with immigrants and his very own energy transition - and London is not. A steep template for Trump: he repeats that other countries have unleashed lawless and brainless people on the USA, Biden joined in - and he saved everything. Trump had also defeated inflation. "We did a great job. Good question, by the way!"
Starmer still tries to clarify that his government is indeed doing something. We are allowed to withhold the details.
Trump also says something again: inflation has been worse than it has been for 38 years since he took office. And now it is very low and the economy is flourishing.
-
16:28
Start of the Q&A session
What does Trump say about London wanting to recognize Palestine? Starmer intervenes: It was agreed that there must be a prospect of peace and the return of the hostages. Recognition is part of an overall package.
Trump emphasizes: "I simply want the hostages to be released now." He says that those freed have said that the kidnappers have shown no humanity. He wants to end the conflict. The issue one of the few he disagrees with Starmer on.
-
4:25 p.m.
Trump to Kirk
Trump talks about Charlie Kirk's death: he could have been president, says the 79-year-old. "Charlie was a great person." Together with Great Britain, he wants to promote freedom. "We will always be together."
-
16:20
Now Trump speaks - and praises himself at the end
Trump thanks for the hospitality and the honor he received at the royal palace. "We will never forget this." The US President praised the bilateral relations and emphasized the historical connections.
"I think it's a better deal for you than it is for us," said Trump, attesting to Starmer's good negotiations. Together, they want to initiate the "next technological revolution". The UK will continue to be supplied with the best AI chips, Trump promises. They also want to work together on quantum computers.
Now Trump is praising himself: Once again he wants us to believe that 17 trillion dollars will be invested in the USA. Much more than the Biden government achieved. The job situation is great. And he has only been in office for eight months.
He has ended seven wars, Trump continues to fib. Except for Ukraine: "Putin left me hanging", says Trump. But they will get it done. Washington has invested 350 billion dollars in Ukraine. But that's not true.
-
4.15 p.m.
Ukraine and the Middle East
The new deal is breaking all records, Starmer repeats. They want to build jets and submarines together - and develop new defense technology.
Washington and London want to work on resolving the war in the Middle East and Ukraine. Putin has recently shown his true colors, killing civilians and violating NATO airspace. There has been talk of increasing the pressure from Moscow.
-
16.12 hrs
Start of the press conference
The "special relationship" has been renewed, rejoices Starmer: "This tech partnership has the power to change lives," says the prime minister. It would also strengthen democracy. That remains to be seen.
-
4 p.m.
It's about to start
Apparently Keir Starmer and Donald Trump are about to face the press again to celebrate their tech prosperity deal.
-
3.51 pm
Eureka!
There's still time!
-
15:36
Flying interlude instead of question time
The quartet now see parachutists falling from the sky, trailing luminous smoke and flags. It seems we won't get the benefit of the British press making Donald Trump sweat with sharp questions. After landing, the quartet retreat back to the country residence.
-
3.31 p.m.
What's going on?
Members of the US delegation leave the prime minister's country residence. You can see Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller and Karoline Leavitt. Will it go on here again? Can the press still question Trump and Starmer?
Now Keir and Victoria Starmer step outside the door: Donald and Melania Trump follow them. The four pose in front of Starmer's country estate for the photographers, who are standing some distance away.
-
3.19 pm
Trade agreement worth 340 billion dollars
The trade agreement between Washington and London is said to be worth 340 billion dollars, summarizes "Time" magazine. US companies would invest 204 billion in the United Kingdom. Of this, 90 billion would go to the investment firm Blackstone alone, which is to spend the money within ten years.
-
2.49 pm
Update (in a different way)
Other "livestreams" either show pictures of the part of the press conference that has already taken place - or write: "Further live coverage is expected". So for now: wait and see.
-
14:36
Stream interrupted
Just as the Q&A session for the press begins, the live stream breaks off. Update to follow.
-
2.35 pm
The document is signed
-
14:31
Familiar tones
Trump throws figures around: 17 trillion dollars would be invested in the USA, trillions would come in through tariffs. "Nobody can do tariffs right. Only we can do tariffs." Regulations? Yes, but only sensible ones. "We have abolished regulations at a level never seen before." The US economy is booming, everyone wants to come to the USA, Trump continues.
Nothing new in the West.
-
2.27 pm
British buy 12 US nuclear reactors
The new partnership encompasses business and science. "AI is conquering the world," says Trump. The UK is buying twelve modular nuclear reactors to generate energy for 50 billion dollars. This is necessary for the AI revolution.
-
2.24 pm
Trump satisfied
"You're the best in the world," Trump returns Starmer's flowers and gushes about his state visit. Of course, the incumbent mentions that he is the first person to have been received twice by the royals. They had invested in the "Anglo-American alliance". "There is no partnership in the world that is more natural."
-
t14.22 hrs
Starmer announces mega-deal
Trump will announce a record investment: 15,000 new jobs will be created. Records would be broken. The British economy is certainly not the size of the US economy, says Starmer. He smiles.
But the UK has the best universities and Nobel prizes - apart from the USA, the Prime Minister hastens to add. They had negotiated hard, but achieved a lot. It was a test of the "special relationship" that was passed - with the conclusion of the Tech Prosperity Deal.
The agreement also includes cooperation on nuclear energy: twelve new nuclear reactors are to be built.
-
14.15 hrs
Start of the press conference
"You are among friends", Keir Starmer introduces the press conference. They are "leaders who respect each other", he tells Donald Trump.
-
12.20 p.m.
Trump lands at Starmer's country estate near London
US President Donald Trump has arrived at the country residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The helicopter carrying Trump landed today in Chequers, northwest of London. The President was then taken into the building.
On the agenda for his talks with Starmer are trade and geopolitical issues. A press conference was planned for later in the day.
Trump arrived from Windsor, where he was a guest of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday. As he said goodbye in the morning, Trump called the monarch a great gentleman and king.