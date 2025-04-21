Who will be pope? Speculation is already underway - Gallery Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin is considered one of the most promising candidates. (archive picture) Image: dpa Currently holding a demanding post: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, special envoy for the war in Ukraine. (archive image) Image: dpa The Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, is one of the youngest among the candidates mentioned. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, Peter Erdö, is considered a conservative churchman. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Archbishop of Manila, Luis Antonio Tagle, comes from the Philippines and also has Chinese roots. (archive image) Image: dpa The chances of Curia Cardinal Raymond Burke are considered slim. (archive image) Image: Gregorio Borgia/AP Like the late Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Marseille, Jean-Marc Aveline (l), is considered to be close to the people. (archive image) Image: dpa Luxembourg Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich has great influence in the Vatican. (archive picture) Image: dpa Who will be pope? Speculation is already underway - Gallery Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin is considered one of the most promising candidates. (archive picture) Image: dpa Currently holding a demanding post: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, special envoy for the war in Ukraine. (archive image) Image: dpa The Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, is one of the youngest among the candidates mentioned. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, Peter Erdö, is considered a conservative churchman. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Archbishop of Manila, Luis Antonio Tagle, comes from the Philippines and also has Chinese roots. (archive image) Image: dpa The chances of Curia Cardinal Raymond Burke are considered slim. (archive image) Image: Gregorio Borgia/AP Like the late Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Marseille, Jean-Marc Aveline (l), is considered to be close to the people. (archive image) Image: dpa Luxembourg Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich has great influence in the Vatican. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Following the death of Francis, a new pontiff must be elected. This time, the decision is considered particularly open. But some names keep coming up.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Theoretically, there are 137 men who could become pontiff: all cardinals who were under 80 years old at the time of Pope Francis' death.

Many consider the Italian Pietro Parolin to be the favorite.

A few other names are also frequently mentioned. Show more

In the power structure of the Catholic Church, morals are not necessarily better than elsewhere. In recent weeks, there has been speculation about the successor to Pope Francis even while he was still alive. Theoretically, there are now 137 men who can become pontiff: all cardinals who were under the age of 80 at the time of his death. More than 100 cardinals are excluded because they have exceeded the age limit.

However, far fewer are being discussed as "papabile" - the people who have the stature to become pope - around two dozen in total. Many consider the Italian Pietro Parolin to be the favorite. Because Francis has appointed many new cardinals from distant countries who do not know each other very well, the choice is probably even more open this time than in previous conclaves.

And the old saying "Chi entra papa ner conclave, ne risorte cardinale" ("Whoever goes into the conclave as pope comes out as a cardinal") applies. So there may well be surprises. An overview of the most frequently named candidates:

Pietro Parolin

The 70-year-old northern Italian from near Venice has been the number two in the Vatican for more than a decade. Francis elevated the graduate diplomat and doctor of canon law to Cardinal Secretary of State shortly after his election. Since then, Parolin has conducted business alongside him. He also stood in for him when Francis was in hospital. Parolin never left any doubt about his loyalty.

The Italian is considered to be very power-conscious - there is no other way to get far in the Curia. One way or another, he will now have a prominent role in the conclave: Normally, the electoral assembly in the Sistine Chapel is chaired by the Dean of Cardinals. However, the current dean and his deputy are already over 80 and therefore too old. It is therefore the turn of the highest-ranking cardinal: Parolin.

Pierbattista Pizzaballa

As Patriarch of Jerusalem and therefore the highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, the Italian heads one of the most difficult dioceses in the world. In the land of Jesus Christ's birth, Christians are often caught between two fronts. Pizzaballa sees himself as a bridge builder in the Middle East conflict, despite all the difficulties.

Pizzaballa comes from the Franciscan order. At the age of 60, the priest, who was born in the north of Italy near Bergamo, is one of the youngest of the candidates mentioned. That can speak for him - but also against him.

Matteo Zuppi

As Chairman of the Italian Bishops' Conference, the 69-year-old is one of the central figures in the Vatican. The bishop from Bologna is considered to be well-connected and very influential. He also currently holds one of the most demanding positions available: As a special envoy, he has been working for almost three years to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine - so far without much success.

More than once recently, his diplomatic skills have been in demand when Francis has once again made headlines, for example with statements on the war in Ukraine. Zuppi is also closely associated with the Comunità Sant'Egidio, which has repeatedly acted as a mediator for the Vatican.

Péter Erdö

The Primate of Hungary and Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest is regarded as a conservative churchman among the cardinals considered "papabile". The 72-year-old is known in particular for his traditional stance on many church issues and had a good relationship with Francis' predecessor Benedict XVI. Erdö, however, observed Francis' reform efforts with some criticism. The conservatives in the College of Cardinals are expected to turn away from Francis' more progressive course. Among other things, they are focusing on Hungary.

Erdö became auxiliary bishop in Székesfehérvár in 2000, in 2002 Pope John Paul II appointed him Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, and in 2003 he admitted him to the College of Cardinals. He comes from a very devout family. Erdö once explained that he learned from his family that faith is the most important thing in life. His parents were unable to pursue their professions as a lawyer and teacher under the communist regime in Hungary.

Luis Antonio Tagle

The former Archbishop of Manila has been living in Rome for several years now. The 67-year-old cleric from the Catholic flagship nation in Asia, the Philippines, was appointed Cardinal Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples by Francis in 2019. He is now Pro-Prefect of the resulting Dicastery for Evangelization - one of the most important posts in the Curia.

Tagle has repeatedly been named as the most promising candidate should the election in the conclave fall on an Asian for the first time. He also has Chinese roots. Like Pope Francis, he is committed to a church that stands alongside the poor. And just like the Argentinian, he is strictly against abortion and contraception.

Fridolin Ambongo Besungu

For some time now, there has been speculation that a pope from Africa could soon be coming: a "black pope", in other words. The name most frequently heard is that of the Archbishop of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo: Fridolin Ambongo Besungu. The 65-year-old is considered quite conservative compared to his fellow cardinals from Europe and North America. He is also one of the most important church representatives in Africa.

Like many Catholics in Africa, he was very critical of the opening up to the blessing of same-sex couples. "The African continent experienced this as cultural colonization by the West," commented Besungu on Pope Francis' surprising move. Besungu was one of the most prominent critics of the "Fiducia supplicans" declaration.

Raymond Burke

The 76-year-old cardinal priest from the USA, former Archbishop of St. Louis, was considered one of the late Pope's fiercest opponents. The conservative hardliner criticized even cautious attempts at reform, such as blessings for homosexual couples. Major changes such as the abolition of celibacy or women as priests are not even feasible for him.

After he publicly criticized Francis, the Vatican cut his salary. He also had to give up his 400-square-meter apartment in Rome. He had already been stripped of his post as Cardinal Patron of the Order of Malta. Burke is regarded as someone the White House would like to see as Pope. However, his chances are considered rather slim.

Jean-Marc Aveline

The Archbishop of Marseille was born on Christmas Day 1958 in Algeria, which still belonged to France at the time. He grew up in the suburbs of Marseille. Today he is the archbishop of the large port city in the south of the country. Aveline is considered to be close to the people - one of the traits he shares with the late Pope. The southern Frenchman is also seen as someone who has a lot in common with the Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio in terms of appearance and politics. Some even call him a "super Bergoglian".

Aveline would therefore stand for continuing the legacy of the dead pope. In the view of some, this speaks against him. The fact that two similar pontiffs are elected one after the other is rather rare in the history of the Catholic Church. But if it did happen, the Frenchman would certainly already have a name ready: Francis II.

Jean-Claude Hollerich

The Archbishop of Luxembourg is one of the most influential men in the Vatican. The Jesuit sits on several important deasteries. In addition, the 66-year-old, multilingual like many in his home country, heads the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of all EU states. At the most recent World Synod, the confidant of the late Pope Francis was one of the central figures as "Relator General" - a kind of mediator when there were differences of opinion.