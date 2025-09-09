Israel's attack on high-ranking Hamas members in Qatar has sparked international criticism. Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke of a "final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad". It is the first attack on Qatar's territory since the Gulf state declared independence 50 years ago.
According to media reports, military drones and fighter jets were involved in the operation in Doha. On Tuesday afternoon, there were initial reports of explosions in the country's capital.
The first images and videos of the Israeli military's airstrikes quickly spread on social media.
