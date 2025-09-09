  1. Residential Customers
Clouds of smoke over Doha These images show Israel's military strike in Qatar

Jan-Niklas Jäger

9.9.2025

A security camera captures an explosion in the course of the Israeli airstrike on selected targets in Doha.
A security camera captures an explosion in the course of the Israeli airstrike on selected targets in Doha.
Bild: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Israel's military operation in Qatar could further aggravate the situation in the Middle East. The first pictures and videos from and above the streets of Doha spread early on social media.

09.09.2025, 20:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Israel has bombed targets in Qatar's capital Doha in an attack on high-ranking members of Hamas.
  • The attack took place on Tuesday afternoon.
  • The first images and videos of the events on and above the streets of Doha quickly spread on social media.
Show more

Israel's attack on high-ranking Hamas members in Qatar has sparked international criticism. Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz spoke of a "final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad". It is the first attack on Qatar's territory since the Gulf state declared independence 50 years ago.

According to media reports, military drones and fighter jets were involved in the operation in Doha. On Tuesday afternoon, there were initial reports of explosions in the country's capital.

The first images and videos of the Israeli military's airstrikes quickly spread on social media.

Aerial footage shows smoke rising from the city. Exceptions from inside Doha also show passers-by fleeing to safety after the first explosions.

According to the Iranian Interior Ministry, one security guard was killed in the attacks and others were injured.

