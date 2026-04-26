Chaotic scenes from Washington: shots are fired at a gala dinner for journalists in a luxury hotel. US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and cabinet members are rushed to safety. An armed suspect is arrested and a police officer who has been shot has to be taken to hospital, but is only slightly injured thanks to his bulletproof vest.
But apart from the main events, there are also other details of the evening that keep the web busy. An overview.
Did Trump stumble during the escape?
As the US president is led away from his seat on a stage by security officers, he suddenly drops to his knees, as can be seen in footage. "He appears to stumble at one point and is pulled back upright," a reporter from British news channel Sky News said in his report. But what exactly is happening is unclear. Many dinner attendees duck under their tables to get to safety from possible gunfire.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner minutes after it began, as attendees took cover on the floor. USA TODAY reporters inside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel say they heard loud… pic.twitter.com/wsaAi22p3K
CBS journalist Weijia Jiang, President of the Correspondents' Association, informs the attendees about what is happening and initially elicits incredulous laughter: "The President is giving a press conference at the White House in 30 minutes," she says and has to smile briefly herself when she is confronted with laughter from the audience. She adds with a serious face: "This is not a joke".
Later, Trump appears before the press in a tuxedo. The correspondents are also still in their evening dress, which at first glance looks more like a wedding party than the White House press corps.
Selfies with stabbed bottles?
Some guests at the abruptly ended dinner do not seem to want to accept that the party is over before it has really started. In pictures circulating on the internet, guests can be seen taking selfies with full bottles of champagne and wine in their hands, which they have obviously appropriated. Others are stocking up on a few more bottles before presumably making their way to the exit.
The highlight of the shooting is all the press and influencers yoinking bottles of wine and champagne. Good on them for that. pic.twitter.com/4Ht0bPEXdn