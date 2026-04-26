What moves the web away from the shooting at the gala dinner - Gallery US President Trump appeared before the press in a tuxedo after the incident. Image: dpa In the footage, the president appeared to briefly kneel as he was led out of the room. Image: dpa What moves the web away from the shooting at the gala dinner - Gallery US President Trump appeared before the press in a tuxedo after the incident. Image: dpa In the footage, the president appeared to briefly kneel as he was led out of the room. Image: dpa

A press conference in a tuxedo and evening dress, bottles of wine and champagne that appear to have been stolen and a dinner guest who can't be rattled. An overview of peripheral aspects.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Gunshots cause chaos at a gala dinner in Washington.

During the evacuation, unusual scenes such as a possible stumble by Donald Trump and a press conference in a tuxedo attract attention.

Curious moments such as selfies with drinks bottles or a guest eating quietly also go viral online. Show more

Chaotic scenes from Washington: shots are fired at a gala dinner for journalists in a luxury hotel. US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and cabinet members are rushed to safety. An armed suspect is arrested and a police officer who has been shot has to be taken to hospital, but is only slightly injured thanks to his bulletproof vest.

But apart from the main events, there are also other details of the evening that keep the web busy. An overview.

Did Trump stumble during the escape?

As the US president is led away from his seat on a stage by security officers, he suddenly drops to his knees, as can be seen in footage. "He appears to stumble at one point and is pulled back upright," a reporter from British news channel Sky News said in his report. But what exactly is happening is unclear. Many dinner attendees duck under their tables to get to safety from possible gunfire.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner minutes after it began, as attendees took cover on the floor. USA TODAY reporters inside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton hotel say they heard loud… pic.twitter.com/wsaAi22p3K — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 26, 2026

Press conference in a tuxedo

CBS journalist Weijia Jiang, President of the Correspondents' Association, informs the attendees about what is happening and initially elicits incredulous laughter: "The President is giving a press conference at the White House in 30 minutes," she says and has to smile briefly herself when she is confronted with laughter from the audience. She adds with a serious face: "This is not a joke".

Later, Trump appears before the press in a tuxedo. The correspondents are also still in their evening dress, which at first glance looks more like a wedding party than the White House press corps.

US President Donald Trump comments at a press conference after the incident in Washington. Keystone

Selfies with stabbed bottles?

Some guests at the abruptly ended dinner do not seem to want to accept that the party is over before it has really started. In pictures circulating on the internet, guests can be seen taking selfies with full bottles of champagne and wine in their hands, which they have obviously appropriated. Others are stocking up on a few more bottles before presumably making their way to the exit.

The highlight of the shooting is all the press and influencers yoinking bottles of wine and champagne. Good on them for that. pic.twitter.com/4Ht0bPEXdn — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 26, 2026

In a photo circulating on social media, journalists can allegedly be seen in an anteroom drinking directly from the wine bottle. The authenticity of the photo could not initially be verified.

Many accounts are reposting this and similar images and adding critical comments about the free press. It is unclear who the people shown are.

Hands off my dinner!

One guest seems to have lost his cool. While others seek shelter under the table and police officers watch the room with their fingers on the triggers of their guns, he calmly shoves a bite from his plate into his mouth.

The scene, which was filmed by a news channel and went viral on the internet, shows media manager Michael Glantz, according to a CNN reporter.