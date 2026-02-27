  1. Residential Customers
Incident in the USA These skiers narrowly escape an avalanche

Nicole Agostini

27.2.2026

A winter excursion becomes a danger. Two skiers are out in the mountains of Colorado, USA, and suddenly have to get to safety from a self-triggered avalanche.

27.02.2026, 19:28

A stroke of luck: when a winter sports enthusiast and his colleague go skiing in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado on February 21, 2026, the mood changes. The skier in front triggers an avalanche - he only just manages to escape the danger.

But what happens to his colleague who is skiing behind him? And what is the current situation in the Swiss mountains? You can find the answers in the video.

