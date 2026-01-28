Director Olivia Wilde wore a pin that read "ICE Out" at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday. Keystone

At the weekend, civilian Alex Pretti was shot dead by ICE officers - now stars such as Natalie Portman, Billie Eilish and Pedro Pascal are mobilizing against the brutality of the US immigration authorities.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nurse Alex Pretti was shot dead by ICE officers in Minnesota, sparking international outrage and criticism.

Numerous celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Pedro Pascal spoke out publicly, criticizing ICE's actions and calling for transparency and justice.

Stars at the Sundance Film Festival also called for an end to the violence and for the agency to be abolished. Show more

The 37-year-old protester Alex Pretti was shot dead by ICE officers in Minnesota on Saturday. The incident sparked a wave of protests and outrage - including among numerous celebrities who spoke out publicly.

Singer Billie Eilish shared several posts on her Instagram story in which she called Pretti a "true American hero". In another post, she addressed other stars directly: "Hey, my fellow celebrities - will you speak up? Or ..."

Her brother and producer Finneas also commented in a video that Eilish also reposted. In it, he criticizes the fact that Pretti's legal gun ownership is being used in retrospect by some to justify his death at the hands of ICE officers - especially by those who simultaneously uphold the Second Amendment, which protects the right to bear arms in the US. "This man was already on the ground, he didn't draw his gun. He owned it legally - and yet he was shot," says Finneas.

Other stars are also using Instagram to voice their criticism. Singer Olivia Rodrigo described ICE's actions as unacceptable. Actor Pedro Pascal sharply criticized ICE and shared posts calling for a strike on 30 January. Singer Ariana Grande in turn shared a link to a platform with donation and engagement opportunities.

Actress Florence Pugh shared a list of names of people who were fatally shot by the Department of Homeland Security , according to NBC News. Fellow actress Amanda Seyfried asked on her Instagram story, "Where the hell is our Supreme Court?"

Stars wore "ICE Out" pins at the Sundance Film Festival

The Trump administration claimed that the ICE officers acted in self-defense and therefore killed Pretti. However, video footage and Alex Pretti's parents contradict this account. Their statement was shared by 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, among others. Actor Mark Ruffalo also described the government's statements as lies. Author Stephen King wrote on X: "Alex Pretti was murdered." Actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram: "They were Americans! Shot by our government!"

Singer Katy Perry called on her followers to contact their state senators to demand a funding freeze for ICE.

The Sundance Film Festival, which began on January 24 in Utah, was also accompanied by voices of protest. Several stars wore pins with the inscription "ICE Out". Director Olivia Wilde told "Variety":"People are being murdered. If there's anything we can do to support the movement to abolish ICE and delegitimize this deeply criminal organization, we should do it."

Actress Natalie Portman also wore a corresponding pin and told Deadline: "It's impossible not to talk about what's happening right now - about the brutality of ICE and how it needs to stop immediately."

