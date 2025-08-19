The order to attack came from the Kremlin. Nevertheless, the US president first receives Russia's head of state in Alaska - and only then the Ukrainian president. What did the summit in Washington achieve?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The hastily convened transatlantic summit on the Ukraine war came to an end on Monday evening (local time) after more than five hours.

There is still no peace in sight.

But for the first time since the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine almost three and a half years ago, a comprehensive negotiation process with all parties involved is emerging.

US President Donald Trump wants to begin preparations for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he said.

What did this summit actually achieve - and what is still unresolved? Show more

Peace is not yet in sight. But for the first time since the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine almost three and a half years ago, there are signs of a comprehensive negotiation process with all parties involved. US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin spoke directly with each other in Alaska on Friday. This was followed by a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky and European leaders in Washington. What did this summit actually achieve - and what is still unresolved?

Will there be a meeting between Putin and Zelensky?

Possibly. Trump wrote on social media that he had called Putin to arrange a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. He then wanted to meet with both of them in a trilateral meeting. The time and place are not yet known. However, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the meeting should take place within the next two weeks. After that - according to Trump's plan - a three-way meeting with himself is to follow.

However, it is unclear whether all parties will agree to this. Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov stated that the telephone conversation between Putin and Trump was "open and very constructive" - a diplomatic formulation that often indicates differences of opinion.

The statement said the two had agreed on the appointment of high-level negotiators for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine - but there was no mention of Putin himself taking part.

Putin has not yet explicitly rejected a meeting with Zelensky, but has repeatedly emphasized that he considers the Ukrainian president to be neither legitimate nor an equal. In addition, he has always stated as a condition that fundamental issues must be clarified in advance.

Volodymyr Zelensky declared his willingness to talk to Putin on Monday - without preconditions. "I think that we need to meet without any preconditions and think about how this path to ending the war could continue," said Zelensky after the summit

What could security guarantees for Ukraine look like?

With so-called security guarantees, states or international organizations can give a country binding commitments to ensure its protection and protect it from external threats. In the case of Ukraine, two options in particular harbor potential for conflict:

Zusicherungen nach dem Vorbild des Artikels 5 des Nato-Vertrages: Dieser Artikel besagt, dass Bündnispartner im Fall eines Angriffs auf die Unterstützung der Alliierten zählen können und eine Attacke auf ein Mitglied als ein Angriff auf alle gewertet wird. Nato-Generalsekretär Mark Rutte betonte in Washington, dass es zwar nicht um eine volle Mitgliedschaft der Ukraine in der Allianz gehe, aber Artikel-5-ähnliche Zusicherungen weiterhin auf dem Tisch seien. Was sie umfassen sollen, werde nun im Detail besprochen.

Friedenstruppen für die Ukraine: Rutte, Merz und auch Trump liessen offen, wie genau eine solche Truppe aussehen könnte. Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron sprach von «Rückversicherungstruppen auf dem Meer, in der Luft und am Boden», die von den Verbündeten der Ukraine zur Verfügung gestellt werden könnten.

For Macron, the necessary security guarantees also include a robust Ukrainian army that could withstand any attack. Selenskyj made a similar point. Rutte emphasized on US broadcaster Fox News that Russia must never again attempt to seize even one square mile of Ukrainian territory after a peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj (4th from left) has brought top-class reinforcements with him for his meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump (center) (from left to right): EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. Image: Keystone/EPA/Aaron Schwartz

Trump speaks only vaguely about security guarantees for Ukraine

On social media, Trump described the talks as "fruitful" and said they had discussed "security guarantees for Ukraine that would be provided by various European countries with coordination by the US."

When asked by journalists whether the US would send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping operation, Trump evaded a direct answer and merely said: "We will help them. We will be involved."

The European leaders demanded a security guarantee from Trump along the lines of Article 5 of NATO - in other words, that an attack on Ukraine would be seen as an attack on all NATO states.Trump's response: "We will provide them with very good protection and very good security."

When asked what guarantees he would like, Selensky said: "Everything."

What does Moscow say?

After his meeting with Trump in Alaska, Putin also spoke of security guarantees for Ukraine, but did not elaborate on this point. On the day of the talks in Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that Russia would not accept any troops from NATO states to secure peace after a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to Moscow, such a scenario would threaten to escalate and turn the conflict into a global confrontation.

Will there be a ceasefire or not?

That is completely unclear. The statements of the various players differ. Trump had originally called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. After his meeting with Putin, who signaled no discernible concession on this point, there was no talk of this.

Merz now said in Washington: "I cannot imagine that the next meeting will take place without a ceasefire." However, Selenskyj retracted his long-standing demand for a ceasefire, which would have to take place before a meeting with Putin. "I think we need to meet without any preconditions and think about how this path to ending the war could continue," he said after the talks at the White House.

What about ceding territory to Russia?

Russia has always demanded that Ukraine should recognize the loss of its own territories for a ceasefire. The annexed Ukrainian territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson have been listed as new regions in the Russian constitution since 2022.

In a memorandum, Moscow proposed that the Ukrainian armed forces withdraw completely from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which are not yet fully controlled by Russian troops, as a condition for a ceasefire. The strategically important cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which Kiev still holds and does not want to give up, are located in the Donetsk region.

There is speculation that Russia could give up occupied parts of the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv in exchange for full control in Donetsk and Luhansk. The future of the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions is also unclear. They are both more than 50 percent under Russian control, but Kiev still has the say in the regional capitals.

Selensky repeatedly emphasized that the Ukrainian constitution does not allow for the relinquishment of territories or the exchange of land. He also said that he wanted to negotiate territorial issues directly with Putin. The European allies emphasized that Ukraine would have to make its own decision on whether to give up territories demanded by Russia.

How optimistic are the Europeans?

Relief could be heard after the summit. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for example, said: "My expectations have actually not only been met, but exceeded." He did not want to hide the fact that he had been unsure whether the meeting would turn out the way it did. "It could have gone differently."

But there were also other nuances. Finnish President Alexander Stubb told US broadcaster CNN after the meeting that Putin's fundamental strategic goals had not changed. The Kremlin leader wants to see Russia as a superpower. "He wants to divide the West." And he wants to take away Ukraine's sovereignty, added the Finn, whose country borders directly on Russia.

"Trump thinks show is diplomacy"

"Trump thinks show is diplomacy", summarizes "Der Spiegel". And an analysis of the meeting in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" is entitled "Trump's peace show and Europe's warning".

Donald Trump appeared before the press with Selensky and later with the Europeans even before he had negotiated with them behind closed doors, criticized Der Spiegel. When asked about decisive milestones on the path to peace in Ukraine, he referred to a meeting between Zelensky and Putin where all of this could be clarified. It is due to take place soon. Trump was therefore holding out the prospect of the next spectacle, he continued. The main thing is that his show goes on. Trump wants the big show, he apparently doesn't care about the details. Ceasefire, security guarantees, territorial cessions - Trump really didn't want to say anything concrete about this. Either because he is not very interested. Or because there is hardly anything concrete yet. Trump's Foreign Minister Marco Rubio is now to work out security guarantees with the national security advisors of the heads of state and government who have traveled to Germany and, according to German government circles, "set up an orderly negotiation process".

What is Germany's role?

Germany continues to stand closely by Ukraine's side. Merz has a leading role among the European allies. He said in Washington that the planned meeting between Putin and Selensky must be well prepared. "We will also do this with President Zelensky."

"Merz is gaining in stature", wrote " Der Spiegel" after the summit. At the table with Trump, while the cameras were rolling, Merz contradicted Trump. He insisted on a ceasefire in Ukraine in a friendly but firm manner and pointed out that the complicated part of the negotiations was still to come. The Chancellor would have to expect headwinds from Washington in the future. But Merz seems to be prepared for this.

Domestically, difficult discussions are emerging about how exactly Germany should participate in security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement. The central question: 80 years after the end of the Second World War, should Germany send Bundeswehr troops to Ukraine?

Merz said that the scope of the security guarantees would have to be discussed in Europe and in the coalition in Berlin - "right up to the question of whether we might have to take decisions here that require a mandate". It is still too early to give a definitive answer. Decisions requiring a mandate means that the Bundestag would have to decide whether to send Bundeswehr soldiers to Ukraine.