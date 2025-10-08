On the night of October 6-7, the skies over Manitoba, Canada displayed a rare natural spectacle: the aurora borealis and harvest moon shone simultaneously - an event that is only visible when the sun is very active.

On the night of October 6-7, the Harvest Moon was added - both phenomena coincided over Manitoba, Canada.

Due to the exceptionally strong solar activity, the aurora remained visible even next to the bright full moon - a rare natural spectacle. Show more

At first, only the Aurora Borealis, as the Northern Lights are also known, lit up the sky over Manitoba, Canada. For several nights, from October 1 to 6, strong geomagnetic storms on the sun caused spectacular auroras.

These were triggered by increased solar winds. The so-called Kp index, which measures the strength of such storms, reached values of over 7 - an indication of exceptionally high activity in the Earth's magnetic field.

Electrically charged particles penetrated deep into the atmosphere and encountered oxygen and nitrogen. This caused the typical greenish-purple colors to dance in the sky.

A rare interaction

When the moon reached its full phase on October 6, a second light source was added: the harvest moon. Normally, the bright moonlight outshines faint auroras, but on this night the aurora was strong enough to remain visible even next to the full moon.

You can see the natural phenomenon in all its glory in the video above.

