Migrants from Central Asia are needed in Russia - and yet are met with great hostility. Bild: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky/Keystone

Russia has a shortage of workers, mainly due to its war in Ukraine. You would think that job-seeking migrants from Central Asia would be treated well. But that is not the case.

The migrant worker from Uzbekistan entered a bank in Moscow, but when he reached the counter, the employee there refused to serve him - and to explain why. Not that he was particularly surprised: for him and others from impoverished countries in Central Asia who aspire to a better life in Russia, such hostility is deeply woven into their everyday lives. And sometimes it explodes into sheer violence.

"You notice it most when you go to the hospital, a consultation, a government office: You stand in line and everyone gives you a dirty look," the man, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of negative consequences, told the AP news agency.

Russia has too few workers

And such hostilities are occurring even though Russia is short of workers, mainly as a result of its war in Ukraine. According to the Central Bank, more than 20 percent of Russian companies said in the first quarter of 2025 that this shortage was hampering their business. And yet Russian officials are stirring up anti-migrant sentiment and restrictions against immigrants are on the rise. The government puts their number at 6.1 million, but it is probably more. It is tracking their movements, restricting their job opportunities and their children's right to education.

For the Central Asians affected, the trial of four Tajiks accused of the shooting and arson attack on a Moscow concert hall in March 2024, which left 149 people dead, has recently begun. The defendants were arrested within hours of the crime and showed signs of severe beatings at their first court appearance.

Increasingly anti-migrant rhetoric

Anti-immigration rhetoric has been growing in Russia since the early 2020s. But the massacre in particular has triggered a wave of "terrible violence" against immigrants, says lawyer Valentina Chupik, who has been working with migrants for more than 20 years. In the first eight days after the bloodshed, she says she received 700 reports of physical attacks on immigrants, including "faces being smashed against the doors of police stations".

Although some violence has subsided, it has not disappeared. Central Asian migrants seeking work in Russia due to bleak economic conditions in their countries of origin are now subjected to racial profiling - i.e. checks on individuals based on ethnic characteristics without concrete suspicion, arbitrary arrests and other harassment by the police, the human rights group Human Rights noted in a report to mark the anniversary of the attack on the concert hall.

Citizenship for frontline duty

Last April, for example, police raided a Kyrgyz-run Moscow bathhouse and security camera footage showed masked men forcing half-naked bathers to crawl along the corridor and repeatedly kicking them on purpose. Police have also reportedly picked up migrants in warehouses, construction sites and mosques and forced them to join the military to fight in Ukraine.

Some are threatened with having their residence permits revoked if they fail to do so. Others are recently naturalized migrants who have not registered for military service. In such cases, service with a weapon is presented as the only alternative to prison or deportation. Others are offered a fast track to Russian citizenship in exchange for enrolling in the military.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, said in May that "20,000 'young' Russian citizens who for some reason do not like living in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan" were serving in the Ukraine war.

Those who have not yet been subjected to violence or coercion are nevertheless suffering under new, stricter anti-migration laws. A large proportion of these are aimed at workers from Central Asia. In 2024, 13 Russian regions excluded migrants from certain jobs, for example in the hospitality industry, catering, finance and even as cab drivers. In the Moscow region, a pilot program will begin in September under which migrants entering the country without a visa will have to get an app that allows them to track their movements. Those who do not comply will end up on a police list, which will make access to services such as banking more difficult and may lead to their mobile phone and internet connections being blocked.

Hostility encouraged by politicians

And since last spring, children of migrants have only been allowed to attend public schools if they are fluent in Russian and have a residence permit. It is unlikely that the anti-immigrant mood in the country will change any time soon - mainly because it is encouraged by the authorities. Bastrykin, for example, said that migrants "physically occupy our territory, not only with their ideology, but also with specific buildings" - by which he meant mosques, for example. Ultra-nationalist parliamentarian Leonid Sluzky complained that foreign workers "behave aggressively, cause conflicts and potentially dangerous situations".

The flood of "anti-migrant propaganda" is making the usual rhetoric of previous years fade away, said the Uzbek, who was ignored in the bank, describing the current climate. People only hear on TV, radio and the internet that migrants are "bad, bad, bad" and then naturally adopt this.

And such rhetoric has also become part of the nationalist narrative of President Vladimir Putin and others to justify the invasion of Ukraine - that Russia is under constant threat. To this end, Russia is "lumping together all the 'external enemies' that it has created for itself over the course of the year", says Tajik journalist Sher Khashimov. "The migrants, the Ukrainians, the West."