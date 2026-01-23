Dave Green and Andrea Urmston hit it off right away at work. For two years, they were just good friends. Then they talked about adoption—and discovered they had the same mother.

More and more things in common They become friends at work—then they discover their family secret

Here's what it's all about Dave Green and Andrea Urmston met while working at Manchester Airport.

It wasn't until two years later that they realized they were half-siblings.

Later, Green was also reunited with his biological mother. Summary created with

Dave Green and Andrea Urmston ran into each other regularly while working at Manchester Airport. He managed a bus station; she restocked the vending machines there.

The two got along well and bonded over their shared passion for motorcycles. For two years, they had no idea that their relationship ran much deeper.

In 2007, the two talked about foster care and adoption. Green mentioned that he himself had been adopted. Urmston then mentioned that her brother had also been put up for adoption. As they compared the details, it suddenly became clear: they had the same mother.

Green later told the BBC: “People don’t meet that way. Things like that don’t happen in real life.”

Mother and Son Reunite

Through his sister, Green eventually met his biological mother, Susan. She had given birth to him at the age of 15 and put him up for adoption shortly afterward.

What’s particularly astonishing is that, as a bus driver, Green had driven past his mother’s house in Altrincham regularly for years—without knowing who lived there. According to Urmston, there were plenty of tears at their first meeting. Afterward, everyone hugged each other.

Another surprise awaited her as she looked through old photo albums. Susan had kept a baby photo of her son on the mantelpiece. It had been sent to her a few days after the adoption was finalized.

That exact same picture was also hanging in his adoptive parents' home during Green's childhood.

More in common than expected

Green had learned at the age of ten that he had been adopted. He describes his childhood as a happy one and had never actively searched for his birth mother.

Despite having gone their separate ways, the siblings later discovered they had a lot in common. They both drink their tea the same way and like sandwiches with tomato sauce.

For Green, that encounter changed everything. He says, “It’s not about what you have in life, but who you have.”