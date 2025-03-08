A study by the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB) has disproved the cliché of Generation Z being lazy. And what do people on the street think of the work ethic of 15 to 30-year-olds?

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German Institute for Employment Research (IAB) has conducted a study into the work ethic of Generation Z.

The number of Gen Z employees between the ages of 20 and 24 is actually higher than it has been for a long time.

Nevertheless, the cliché of the lazy Generation Z persists, doesn't it? Show more

When it comes to work-life balance, Generation Z, i.e. 15 to 30-year-olds, are often accused of demanding a lot but having little desire to work. According to a recent study by the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB), however, this is wrong. Young people are busier than they have been for a long time.

More part-time, fewer full-time jobs

Generation Z 's motivation to work has changed significantly. Compared to 2015, the employment rate among 20 to 24-year-olds has risen by 6.2 percent. This is an above-average figure.

However, part-time jobs were more in demand in this target group than full-time jobs. According to the authors of the study, this is mainly due to the fact that students today work part-time more often than in the past in order to finance their education.

IAB Head of Research Enzo Weber emphasizes: "It is a common prejudice that Generation Z demands a lot but works little. Young people are busier than they have been for a long time."

blue News wanted to know from the people of Zurich how they perceive the work ethic of Gen Z.