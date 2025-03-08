  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Gen Z more industrious than expected "They don't work less, but differently"

Luna Pauli

8.3.2025

A study by the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB) has disproved the cliché of Generation Z being lazy. And what do people on the street think of the work ethic of 15 to 30-year-olds?

08.03.2025, 22:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The German Institute for Employment Research (IAB) has conducted a study into the work ethic of Generation Z.
  • The number of Gen Z employees between the ages of 20 and 24 is actually higher than it has been for a long time.
  • Nevertheless, the cliché of the lazy Generation Z persists, doesn't it?
Show more

When it comes to work-life balance, Generation Z, i.e. 15 to 30-year-olds, are often accused of demanding a lot but having little desire to work. According to a recent study by the German Institute for Employment Research (IAB), however, this is wrong. Young people are busier than they have been for a long time.

More part-time, fewer full-time jobs

Generation Z 's motivation to work has changed significantly. Compared to 2015, the employment rate among 20 to 24-year-olds has risen by 6.2 percent. This is an above-average figure.

However, part-time jobs were more in demand in this target group than full-time jobs. According to the authors of the study, this is mainly due to the fact that students today work part-time more often than in the past in order to finance their education.

IAB Head of Research Enzo Weber emphasizes: "It is a common prejudice that Generation Z demands a lot but works little. Young people are busier than they have been for a long time."

blue News wanted to know from the people of Zurich how they perceive the work ethic of Gen Z.

More on the topic

Experts classify. Why Generation Z doesn't want to save money

Experts classifyWhy Generation Z doesn't want to save money