An experienced South Tyrolean mountaineer is sounding the alarm: more and more unprepared tourists are being drawn to the Alps - often without equipment, sometimes even in a bra. This is becoming an increasing nuisance for hut managers and mountain guides.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Paolo Acler from South Tyrol criticizes unprepared hobby hikers in the Alps.

Tourists are said to be hiking without the right equipment or even in a bra.

Hut owners also complain about absurd expectations such as hot showers or exotic food. Show more

More and more people are being drawn to the Alps - but not everyone is equipped for it. Retired doctor and alpinist Paolo Acler, a member of the medical commission of the mountaineering association, reports in the South Tyrolean newspaper Il Dolomiti about sometimes dangerous scenes on the hiking trails. He observes tourists in sneakers on icy glacier paths, with shoes that are decades old and have no tread, or with the idea that they can "conquer" a mountain in 45 minutes.

One encounter in particular left him speechless: at an altitude of around 2,700 meters, he saw a woman descending a scree and snow field in a bra and a rolled-down bodysuit. She had to support herself by the hand to avoid falling. When he asked her if she knew what a climbing harness was, she just laughed and explained that she wanted to get a tan. For Acler, it is clear that this new "species" of mountaineer not only endangers themselves, but also others.

Increasingly excessive demands in Switzerland too

The criticism is not only coming from mountain guides. Hut owners are also increasingly annoyed by the demands of visitors. Fabrizio Gonella, who has been running the Rifugio Coca for 16 years, described how guests demanded ham with melon - as if they were at the lake instead of at an altitude of 1900 meters. Some also demanded hot showers, although the boiler is actually used for cooking and laundry. For the operators, this is a constant balancing act between hospitality and reality in the mountains.

Alpine innkeepers in Switzerland are also increasingly overwhelmed. For example at Seewlisee in the canton of Uri. Nature, the animals and the managers of the alpine pastures are increasingly in trouble with tourists. Litter, loud music, disrespect: traces of hiking fans in a previously untouched landscape.

In July, the operators of Seewlialp told blue News that dozens of tents were set up every weekend. "Social media is the main reason why more and more people are hiking here," says Conny, who runs an alp below the lake together with Jörg. It's not about keeping guests away, she emphasizes to blue News. "But respect for nature is crucial."