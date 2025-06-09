"They spit, we punch": Trump demonstrates his power - Gallery There were also clashes with the police on the fringes of the peaceful protests. Image: dpa Several cars were set on fire. Image: dpa Police drove demonstrators off a highway that runs through the city center. Image: dpa Hundreds of National Guard soldiers are deployed in Los Angeles. Image: dpa Mexican flags were also repeatedly seen during the protests. Image: dpa California Governor Gavin Newsom considers the Trump administration's actions to be unlawful. Image: dpa National Guard soldiers marched in front of a federal prison in Los Angeles. Image: dpa "They spit, we punch": Trump demonstrates his power - Gallery There were also clashes with the police on the fringes of the peaceful protests. Image: dpa Several cars were set on fire. Image: dpa Police drove demonstrators off a highway that runs through the city center. Image: dpa Hundreds of National Guard soldiers are deployed in Los Angeles. Image: dpa Mexican flags were also repeatedly seen during the protests. Image: dpa California Governor Gavin Newsom considers the Trump administration's actions to be unlawful. Image: dpa National Guard soldiers marched in front of a federal prison in Los Angeles. Image: dpa

Initially there are peaceful protests, but then the situation heats up. Soldiers march in Los Angeles, stones fly. US President Trump threatens to break another taboo.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump portrays the protests in Los Angeles as an uprising and mobilizes the National Guard and military, even though they are largely peaceful.

Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass criticize the deployment as unconstitutional and politically motivated and announce legal action.

Democrats accuse Trump of dangerous escalation and abuse of power to create fear and division. Show more

US President Donald Trump speaks of "violent, insurgent mobs" that have taken over Los Angeles - the reality is different. Up until early Sunday evening (local time), there were only isolated protests in the city center of the sprawling metropolis of millions - on a scale that would normally hardly cause a major stir.

There were also violent riots on the fringes of these peaceful protests. However, the situation only really heated up after Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard and even the mobilization of the regular military.

Around 300 National Guard soldiers - some in combat gear and with automatic weapons - took up positions to protect federal buildings from protests and vandalism. In addition, around 500 marines from the regular armed forces were ready to intervene if necessary, according to the regional military command responsible.

A deployment of the regular army in the interior would be a further serious escalation. Soldiers are trained for military operations and war, not for police tasks such as controlling protests in American city centers. Nevertheless, late this morning Trump demanded via his online mouthpiece Truth Social: "Bring in the troops!!!"

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks of a deliberate staging by the President, who is flouting the law with his martial "spectacle". The Democrat announced a lawsuit by the state against the "illegal, immoral and unconstitutional actions" of the Republican and his administration.

Mayor Karen Bass, who had also rejected the deployment of the National Guard, spoke of several thousand demonstrators, several hundred of whom had temporarily blocked a highway. During the protests, bottles and stones were also thrown at security forces as officers pushed the demonstrators back from the vicinity of federal buildings and the highway.

Tear gas and burning cars

The local police used batons and tear gas against the crowd. According to the mayor, there were several cases of vandalism and several cabs went up in flames. Police vehicles were also damaged. Late on Sunday evening, the security authorities finally imposed a ban on gatherings in the city center.

There were 56 arrests over the weekend - and that was "nothing compared to what is yet to come", said police chief Jim McDonnell. He emphasized that the overwhelming majority of demonstrators had peacefully exercised their right to freedom of expression. In the meantime, however, "things have gotten out of hand", said McDonnell. In order to assess whether outside reinforcements were necessary, however, he first needed to know how exactly the National Guard should help the police. Bass had warned that the intimidating deployment of the Guard could lead to further escalation.

Increased operations by the US immigration authority ICE, which Trump wants to arrest and deport undocumented migrants, triggered the first protests in the Los Angeles area at the end of last week. Trump therefore had at least 2,000 National Guard soldiers mobilized on Saturday evening (local time) and did not rule out deploying the regular military.

California accuses Trump of unlawful action

Governor Newsom, who is being touted as a possible candidate for the 2028 US presidential election, protested vehemently. The mobilization of the National Guard without his consent is a "serious violation of the state's sovereignty", according to a letter of protest to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, which Newsom published on the X platform. Newsom went to Los Angeles to see the situation for himself and pointed out that there were sufficient local security forces.

Trump had threatened the demonstrators with beatings if they spat on or threw things at the security forces. "They spit, that's their new thing," the Republican told reporters on the way to the Camp David estate. When that happens, he said, he has a clear message: "They spit, we hit."

Trump speaks of troops in other cities too

Trump does not want to rule out the deployment of soldiers in other US cities. "Having troops everywhere" is being examined, Trump said. "We will not let the country be torn apart." When asked, he did not want to rule out the possibility of imposing a kind of martial law to deal with the protests. At the moment, however, there is no need to apply the law known as the "Insurrection Act", Trump said.

Trump's decree on the mobilization of the National Guard speaks of "a form of rebellion" against state power - but does not explicitly mention Los Angeles. It could therefore be applied anywhere in the USA.

Harris: Trump wants to "create chaos"

Democrat Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in the presidential election in November, sharply criticized his actions. Deploying National Guard soldiers against largely peaceful protesters is "a dangerous escalation designed to create chaos", Harris wrote on Platform X. "It's part of Trump's administration's cruel, calculating agenda to spread panic and division."

The new administration is not about public safety, but about fear-mongering - "fear of a group that demands dignity and due process," Harris explained with regard to migrants who fear deportation in the face of Trump's hard line on migration policy.

Protest by the Democratic governors

The association of all Democratic governors of the US states described Trump's mobilization of the National Guard as an "alarming abuse of power". Deploying the security forces against the will of the state concerned would be "ineffective and dangerous".

The threat to also deploy marines in American cities runs counter to the actual mission of the military and undermines public trust.

Historic show of force

The deployment of the National Guard against the governor's opposition is a highly unusual demonstration of power by the government. Not since 1965 has a US president taken over a state's National Guard against its declared will.

Normally, the states have control of the National Guard - a military reserve unit that is part of the US armed forces. Each state has its own Guard, which can be deployed in the event of forest fires, hurricanes, flooding or civil unrest. It is then under the command of the respective governor. In the event of war or national emergencies, the US President can take command.

