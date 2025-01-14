Nato deploys ten ships to protect critical infrastructure: Previously, ships from Putin's shadow fleet had presumably damaged submarine cables in the Baltic Sea. But experts warn that this is not the end of the story.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you NATO wants to deploy at least ten ships to better protect critical underwater infrastructure.

This is the West's response to three cases in which submarine cables and pipelines have been damaged in the Baltic Sea.

"There is a pattern here," analyzes Danish military expert Anders Puck Nielsen. "This is a case of hybrid warfare."

A Swedish security politician wants NATO to invoke Article 4 because of the incidents in the Baltic Sea.

Nieseln expects "that hybrid attacks on Westeruopa will increase".

The problem is that there is too much underwater infrastructure and too few ships and aircraft to monitor it.

An underwater cable was also damaged off Taiwan on January 3. Show more

NATO will begin a mission at the end of this week to better protect the critical underwater infrastructure. According to the Finnish news portal "Yle", ten ships will be on patrol until April.

Sweden is contributing three ships: Like Finland, the Scandinavian country is participating in a NATO mission for the first time. Stockholm is also supporting the surveillance with a Saab ASC 890 surveillance aircraft, reports the AP news agency. The Joint Expeditionary Force is apparently in charge of Operation "Nordic Overseer".

December 26: A Finnish Coast Guard patrol boat keeps an eye on the Eagle S tanker. Picture: Finnische Küstenwache

This is something of a rapid reaction force, bringing together units from the UK, the Netherlands, the Baltic states and the northern European nations including Iceland. In international waters, however, the captains have no means of dealing with alleged saboteurs. The North Sea and English Channel are also monitored.

"This is a case of hybrid warfare"

The new course is no coincidence: in October 2023, it was probably the Newnew Polar Bear from Hong Kong that disrupted the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia. In November 2024, it was allegedly the Chinese Yi Peng 3 that tore a data cable connecting Finland to Germany.

Picture of Finnish special forces storming a

Vessel of the Russian shadow fleet.



Eagle S was boarded and confiscated by the Finns for destroying undersea power cables and telecommunications cables.



The Russians are now upset, calling the Finns “pirates” pic.twitter.com/J5NJIYLx5S — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 29, 2024

However, it was only the most recent incident, in which power and data cables between Finland and Estonia were damaged, that had consequences: Helsinki's coastguard brings up the Eagle S, which is Chinese-owned but flies the flag of the Pacific Cook Islands. The current status: the ship is not allowed to continue sailing due to serious defects.

The Eagle-S is not seaworthy, #Finland's Transport Agency said at a press conference today



The ship, suspected of damaging underwater cables, has serious deficiencies in fire safety, navigation equipment and pump room ventilation.



This is separate to the criminal investigation pic.twitter.com/QwVBGpEgYT — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) January 8, 2025

"Three such cases in just over a year: there is a pattern here," summarizes Anders Puck Nielsen. "Cargo ships are being used to damage critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. This is a case of hybrid warfare," explains the military expert. This includes actions such as arson, cyber attacks or influencing public opinion: "Maritime sabotage fits this pattern."

Swede calls for NATO Article 4 to be invoked

What is the goal? "They want us to be afraid," says the Dane. "They want us to use a lot of resources to protect ourselves instead of sending [them] to Ukraine." Swedish security politician Peter Hultqvist feels the same way: he is calling for Nato to consider activating Article 4.

Many potential targets: Cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea. HELCOM

"We must expect a relatively high level of tension for a long time to come," the "Sweden Herald " quotes the Social Democrat as saying. "These activities are about sabotaging our daily operations and creating a situation of confusion and fear."

When Article 4 is invoked, the NATO partners come together for consultations because one or more members feel their security is threatened. "One incident has triggered the next," says Hultqvist. "These various hybrid activities will not stop." It cannot be the case that the cases are always responded to individually.

"99 percent of global communication is via cable"

Instead, an overarching NATO approach is needed. The discussion about NATO Article 4 alone could send a signal. Polluters should see "that we are ready to act". The alliance itself has been warning of the "significant risk" of Russian attacks against critical underwater infrastructure since May 2023, after Moscow was caught "actively mapping" it.

FORM & FUNCTION: @P_Kallioniemi reveals that China has filed a patent for a sea anchor, specially modified to cut undersea cables. Ye Ping 3, the Chinese Bulk carrier involved in the most recent cable cutting incident in the Baltic was recently allowed to continue her voyage. https://t.co/7KSVvvqOl4 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) January 11, 2025

The USA followed up in September 2024: Vladimir Putin is taking an increasingly offensive approach to the issue. "Russia continues to expand its naval capabilities for underwater sabotage," CNN quotes an official as saying. "Most notably through the GUGI, a closely guarded unit that operates surface ships, submarines and naval drones." This refers to Russia's so-called General Staff Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research.

"99 percent of global communication is by cable. Everything happens underwater," explains Steven Arsenault of IT International Telecom to Canada's "Global News" as the broadcaster visits a lay vessel. "Countries are beginning to realize how important these cables are and how much is destroyed when they are damaged."

"It's impossible to protect everything"

Now the West is reacting: danger recognized, danger averted? Anders Puck Nielsen has his doubts. "We should expect hybrid attacks on Westeruopa to increase," says the 45-year-old, adding that this will be all the more true the worse the war in Ukraine goes for Russia, because the Kremlin will then be more willing to take risks.

Anyone who now thinks that monitoring the sea area with modern technology is not a problem is mistaken, explains the Danish veteran. "The reality is that most things that happen at sea go unnoticed by the authorities." Although it is known where the large cargo ships pass, small ships or yachts sail under the radar, Nielsen knows.

According to the latest figures, the ocean floor hosts more than 1.2 million kilometers of submarine fiber-optic cables, roughly equivalent to 745,000 miles. This extensive network is crucial for global internet connectivity, connecting different continents and ensuring… pic.twitter.com/k3r3uDtm1Y — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 24, 2024

The challenge for the countries bordering the Baltic Sea is that there is too much to monitor, but too few ships, helicopters, aircraft or drones are available. "It's impossible to protect everything. In Denmark alone, we have over 400 kilometers of undersea cables and pipelines." Worldwide, there are around 1.4 million kilometers.

Baltic Sea incidents set a precedent in Asia

"If the Russians really want to damage any of this infrastructure, they will be able to do so," summarizes Nielsen. To prevent this, the West would have to make sabotage so difficult for the Kremlin that Moscow would refrain from doing so. It is therefore "important" how decisively Finland reacted to the case of the Eagle S.

An underwater communications cable has ruptured off the coast of Taiwan, — The Financial Times.



The Taiwan Coast Guard said that Automatic Vessel Identification System signal tracking data and satellite data showed that the Shunxing39 vessel had lifted anchor at the location pic.twitter.com/zYvMEeMPn1 — Local world news (@wogoa1) January 6, 2025

The incidents in the Baltic Sea set a precedent on the other side of the world: on January 3, an internet cable connecting the island to the USA was damaged off Taiwan. The Shunxin-39, which flies the flag of Cameroon but could allegedly belong to a company in Hong Kong, is suspected.

In what might be a #China grey zone warfare tactic against #Taiwan a Cameroonian registered freighter with a Chinese name SHUNXIN39 cut a Chunghwa Telecom undersea cable off Taiwan’s north coast on Saturday. This is the 21st time Chinese ships have cut Taiwanese undersea cables pic.twitter.com/yaAuec4f5v — Special Taiwan (@TaiwanSpecial) January 6, 2025

An international report on maritime security shows that the sabotage of critical underwater infrastructure is not the only challenge of the future. The development of maritime drones poses the risk that terrorists could use the remote-controlled boats to carry out attacks. Attacks using missiles or drones are also conceivable: The Houthis have demonstrated this in the Red Sea.