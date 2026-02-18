Images from a surveillance camera show two men breaking into a store in Thornton, Australia. Shortly afterwards, the store is engulfed in flames and a dramatic escape ensues.

Adrian Kammer

Police are investigating a burglary and fire in a store in Thornton, Australia. In the early hours of February 10, an alarm was triggered at EzyMart. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before the building was badly damaged. However, large quantities of goods were destroyed by the flames and a cash register was stolen.

Surveillance camera shows escape

Investigators analyzed surveillance footage showing two masked men at the scene of the crime. The images document how one of the suspects apparently fled the scene with burning clothes on his lower body. After the crime, a light-colored car left the area. Police believe that both men fled together.

The police are still gathering information about the alleged perpetrators and are looking for witnesses.

