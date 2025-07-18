The police were able to recover the shoes. Queensland Police

In Australia, a man stole 53 pairs of right-hand shoes. However, the man did not realize that the left pairs were missing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A bizarre theft has made headlines in Australia: a man broke into a shopping center in Kenmore, a suburb of Brisbane, and stole 53 pairs of right shoes.

The goods - mostly boots - had been marked down in price and were on public display in a room shared by several stores, reported the news site News.com.au, citing police.

Filmed by security cameras

The matching left boots were safely stored at the back of the store - something the burglar apparently didn't notice, as reported by 7News. He calmly loaded a suitcase in his shopping cart with the right-hand boots and made off with them. However, he was filmed by security cameras. A 49-year-old suspect has since been arrested.

"It's not every day you have a case where 53 right-wing shoes are stolen," said police spokesman Brendan Blyth, speaking of a "unique and unusual" theft. All the shoes, which reportedly had a total retail value of 7,000 Australian dollars (about 3,647 Swiss francs), have since been recovered and returned to the store, it said. The alleged perpetrator has been summoned to court.