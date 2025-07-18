  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bizarre theft Thief breaks into shoe store and steals 53 right shoes

SDA

18.7.2025 - 12:10

The police were able to recover the shoes.
The police were able to recover the shoes.
Queensland Police

In Australia, a man stole 53 pairs of right-hand shoes. However, the man did not realize that the left pairs were missing.

Keystone-SDA

18.07.2025, 12:10

A bizarre theft has made headlines in Australia: a man broke into a shopping center in Kenmore, a suburb of Brisbane, and stole 53 pairs of right shoes.

The goods - mostly boots - had been marked down in price and were on public display in a room shared by several stores, reported the news site News.com.au, citing police.

Filmed by security cameras

The matching left boots were safely stored at the back of the store - something the burglar apparently didn't notice, as reported by 7News. He calmly loaded a suitcase in his shopping cart with the right-hand boots and made off with them. However, he was filmed by security cameras. A 49-year-old suspect has since been arrested.

"It's not every day you have a case where 53 right-wing shoes are stolen," said police spokesman Brendan Blyth, speaking of a "unique and unusual" theft. All the shoes, which reportedly had a total retail value of 7,000 Australian dollars (about 3,647 Swiss francs), have since been recovered and returned to the store, it said. The alleged perpetrator has been summoned to court.

More from the department

Germany. Italy's government deputy Salvini goes back to court

GermanyItaly's government deputy Salvini goes back to court

Israel. Syrian government troops take up position near Suwaida

IsraelSyrian government troops take up position near Suwaida

Filmed on a large screen. Company boss exposed with affair at concert - now the net is going crazy

Filmed on a large screenCompany boss exposed with affair at concert - now the net is going crazy