This is what the piece of jewelry is said to have looked like. Screenshot YouTube

A 32-year-old man in Auckland attempted to steal a Fabergé amulet worth 33,000 New Zealand dollars by swallowing it. The police arrested him and are keeping him under close medical supervision.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 32-year-old man from New Zealand allegedly stole an amulet worth 33,000 New Zealand dollars in Auckland.

The man swallowed the amulet.

Since then, the man has been under close surveillance. Less for security reasons and more out of medical concern. Show more

An unusual case is keeping the New Zealand police busy: a 32-year-old man allegedly tried to steal a jewelry pendant worth 33,000 New Zealand dollars, the equivalent of around 15,000 Swiss francs, by swallowing it.

According to the police, the suspected thief was arrested in a jewelry store in Auckland on November 28, shortly after swallowing the piece of jewelry - in the hope of smuggling it out of the store unnoticed, as "ABC News" writes.

The piece of jewelry is a rare Fabergé octopus amulet - a limited edition Fabergé egg inspired by the James Bond film "Octopussy" (1983). Only 50 pieces of the egg will be made. The pendant is 8.4 centimetres high and mounted on a stand.

According to the jeweler's website, the egg is made of gold, covered in green enamel and set with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. Hidden inside is a golden octopus with sparkling diamond suction cups and eyes made of black diamonds - a tribute to the eponymous femme fatale of the Bond classic.

Man under strict surveillance

Since then, the man has been closely monitored. Less for security reasons and more out of medical concern. However, the piece of jewelry has not yet been recovered, the police said.

The suspect appeared in court on November 29 without making a statement. His next court date is scheduled for December 8.